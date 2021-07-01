TopDog app a boost to both golfers and clubs

Simple and free: Aidan Power and Peter O’Brien’s TopDog app hopes to revolutionise the market

Regular club competitions are all very well but a Cork-based start up is looking to revolutionise the market with a brand new app - TopDog Golfer.

A mobile app developed by Aidan Power and Peter O’Brien, it allows golfers to run their own private competitions and enables clubs to run revenue boosting side competitions.

The app simplifies the administration behind competitions by taking entry fees upfront, displaying a live leaderboard, calculating results and distributing winnings instantly via digital debit cards.

It’s free to use for golf clubs, there are no upfront or ongoing costs, and the debit cards can be restricted so that they can only be spent within the golf club – in the pro’s shop or in the bar and restaurant.

The company was founded in February this year and was immediately acquired by Irish golf tech startup, PowerThru Golf, in order to fast track its development.

“What makes TopDog unique and different to what is already out there is that not only is it free to use but it also drives a huge amount of revenue back into the golf club as well as significantly simplifying golfers’ management of their own competitions,” says Peter, CEO of TopDog Golfer.

TopDog also enables golfers to compete against each other on different golf courses, anytime, anywhere.

The platform will connect friends across the globe by allowing them to compete against each other in competitions whilst also not having to worry about who owes whom money or who has to tally up the results.

TopDog is taking inspiration from the likes of Strava and Map my Run, which have revolutionised the way friends interact when exercising.

“We want to make golf more fun and increase the level of interaction between golfers” Peter adds.

For more information on TopDogGolfer visit: https://topdoggolfer.