Tomorrow could be another glorious day in the annals of Irish amateur boxing as no less than six hopefuls fight in their respective semi-finals at the 2019 European Games in Minsk, Belarus.

Tomorrow's European Games schedule as six Irish boxers aim for finals in Minsk

Here's a schedule to keep track on the fortunes of all Team Ireland hopefuls, with coverage on Eir Sport 1 from 8.0am to 7.30pm and updates on independent.ie throughout the day.

(all times listed below are Irish):

2019 European Games Day Eight schedule - Friday June 28

Boxing (Semi-Finals)

Women’s Featherweight 57kg

Michaela Walsh (IRL) v Daria Abramova (RUS), 12.0pm

Women’s Welterweight 69kg

Karolina Koszewska (POL) v Grainne Walsh (IRL), 12.45pm

Women’s Lightweight 60kg

Kellie Harrington (IRL) v Agnes Alexiusson (SWE), 5.0pm

Men’s Light Flyweight 49kg

Regan Buckley (IRL) v Artur Hovhannisyan (ARM), 6.15pm

Men’s Bantamweight 56kg

Peter McGrail (GBR) v Kurt Walker (IRL), 6.30pm

Men’s Middleweight 75kg

Salvatore Cavallaro (ITA) v Michael Nevin (IRL), 19.45

Badminton

Mixed Doubles Quarter-Final

Robin Tabeling & Selena Piek (NED) v Chloe Magee & Sam Magee (IRL), 8.40am

Cycling (Track)

Women’s Keirin

Robyn Stewart, 11.35am

Women’s Team Pursuit

Ireland v Ukraine, 12.35pm

(Shannon McCurley, Mia Griffin, Lydia Gurley, Orla Walsh)

Women’s Scratch

Orla Walsh, 6.0pm

Men’s Points Race

Marc Potts, 6.35pm

Online Editors