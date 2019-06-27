Tomorrow's European Games schedule as six Irish boxers aim for finals in Minsk
Tomorrow could be another glorious day in the annals of Irish amateur boxing as no less than six hopefuls fight in their respective semi-finals at the 2019 European Games in Minsk, Belarus.
Here's a schedule to keep track on the fortunes of all Team Ireland hopefuls, with coverage on Eir Sport 1 from 8.0am to 7.30pm and updates on independent.ie throughout the day.
(all times listed below are Irish):
2019 European Games Day Eight schedule - Friday June 28
Boxing (Semi-Finals)
Women’s Featherweight 57kg
Michaela Walsh (IRL) v Daria Abramova (RUS), 12.0pm
Women’s Welterweight 69kg
Karolina Koszewska (POL) v Grainne Walsh (IRL), 12.45pm
Women’s Lightweight 60kg
Kellie Harrington (IRL) v Agnes Alexiusson (SWE), 5.0pm
Men’s Light Flyweight 49kg
Regan Buckley (IRL) v Artur Hovhannisyan (ARM), 6.15pm
Men’s Bantamweight 56kg
Peter McGrail (GBR) v Kurt Walker (IRL), 6.30pm
Men’s Middleweight 75kg
Salvatore Cavallaro (ITA) v Michael Nevin (IRL), 19.45
Badminton
Mixed Doubles Quarter-Final
Robin Tabeling & Selena Piek (NED) v Chloe Magee & Sam Magee (IRL), 8.40am
Cycling (Track)
Women’s Keirin
Robyn Stewart, 11.35am
Women’s Team Pursuit
Ireland v Ukraine, 12.35pm
(Shannon McCurley, Mia Griffin, Lydia Gurley, Orla Walsh)
Women’s Scratch
Orla Walsh, 6.0pm
Men’s Points Race
Marc Potts, 6.35pm
