Tokyo is the light at end of the tunnel for O’Reilly

Gary O’Reilly from Portlaoise was just 20 when he suffered a horrific fall at work and broke his back. Sport has helped him create a new dream

Gary O'Reilly and his fiancée Hazel

Gary O’Reilly had no interest in sport before the accident. After he finished school at St Mary’s CBS, Portlaoise, Gary started an apprenticeship at his uncle’s garage as a panel beater repairing damaged cars.

He lived at home with his parents in Portlaoise, the eldest of four kids. Cars and motorbikes were his thing, he liked tinkering with them and had a drift car when he was 16. He liked drifting and the rush of sliding sideways.

“I always got great adrenaline out of cars and anything fast. Cars, motorbikes, that was it,” Gary says of his younger self. “I was quiet. No interest in sport at all. I tried a lot of sport but it just wasn’t for me.”

