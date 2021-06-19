Tokyo is the light at end of the tunnel for O’Reilly

Gary O’Reilly had no interest in sport before the accident. After he finished school at St Mary’s CBS, Portlaoise, Gary started an apprenticeship at his uncle’s garage as a panel beater repairing damaged cars.

He lived at home with his parents in Portlaoise, the eldest of four kids. Cars and motorbikes were his thing, he liked tinkering with them and had a drift car when he was 16. He liked drifting and the rush of sliding sideways.

“I always got great adrenaline out of cars and anything fast. Cars, motorbikes, that was it,” Gary says of his younger self. “I was quiet. No interest in sport at all. I tried a lot of sport but it just wasn’t for me.”

Gary was 20 when he had the fall. It was the Friday of Paddy’s weekend in 2014 and plans were made for a night out in Portlaoise. He was going out with Hazel Westman, who was from a nearby village, for seven months by that stage. She was studying to become a nurse.

On that Friday morning, Gary was doing his apprenticeship in his uncle’s garage when he left what was he doing to help the lads who were working at the carwash.

The carwash wasn’t working. He got on a forklift with a tank of water and was lifted onto the roof to fill the containers. When he finished, he got back on the forklift but an empty tank changed the weight on the forklift. He fell off the blades from a height of around 15 feet. As he was falling, he hit a high wall and fell onto the ground of the adjoining property.

“I can remember everything. I didn’t lose consciousness at all. I ripped my hand on the way down, there was a lot of blood everywhere. Just complete loss of feeling from my waist down, I couldn’t move the legs at all. I knew I was in trouble,” Gary says.

“It was just the worst pain I’ve ever felt. I was ok other than that. I don’t remember saying it but the lads were telling me afterwards that I was asking them to help me up even though I couldn’t move my legs. I remember thinking I thought I was paralysed because there was no feeling at all in my legs”.

Gary was taken in an ambulance to hospital in Portlaoise. On the way, he remembers hearing about the emergency helicopter being cancelled because they didn’t think the injury was that serious.

Gary had the accident around 10.30am and lay for hours in Portlaoise hospital before it was decided that he should be transferred to Tullamore hospital that evening. His mother, Hilda, was with him in the ambulance.

“It was a bumpy road from Portlaoise to Tullamore. It wasn’t the nicest few hours,” Gary says. There was confusion when they got to Tullamore. They should be at the Mater Hospital because they’re the spinal specialists, they were told. It was around 4am on Saturday morning before Gary arrived in another ambulance to the Mater in Dublin, roughly 17 hours after his fall. He was operated on around 9am that Saturday morning.

Gary had spinal decompression surgery and had rods inserted in his back. His T12, L1 and L2 vertebrae were broken and they were pressing on his spinal cord. On the Monday, he spoke with the doctor.

“I just asked her: will I walk again? She said probably not. I got very upset. But I just had to get over it and start getting on with things.”

Gary was in the Mater for two weeks, he was transferred back to Tullamore for a few days because of a lengthy waiting list at The National Rehabilitation Hospital, Dun Laoghaire before a space was found for him and he was transported there on April 1st. He was there for three months.

Gary started getting a bit of feeling back in his legs within two weeks of the accident. He hung onto the hope. “At the time I thought, ‘this is great, I’m going to be grand again’.

In Tullamore I was able to move a leg. I couldn’t lift it but I was able to drag it upright along the bed. Some movement came back fairly quick. I thought at that point that I was going to be back to normal in no time.”

In Dun Laoghaire, they taught him how to get out of the bed and into a wheelchair, how to use the wheelchair, how to shower, how to use the toilet. He remembers a conversation with the physio.

“He said ‘what do you consider walking? If you talk about walking as you did before you’ll never do it again. But if you want to be upright and moving around, then I’ll make you walk again’.

"He (the physio) got me upright one day fairly soon and I was putting a bit of weight through the legs. At that stage, I accepted that it was never going to be what it was.”

During his rehabilitation in Dun Laoghaire, Gary felt he was handling the trauma of a spinal injury as well as could be expected. “I suppose at the time I thought I was great. They were all fairly agreeing with me that I was doing ok.

"They offered [for me] to talk to a psychiatrist and I just never really wanted it. I suppose a couple of years later, I realised I wasn’t doing as well as I thought I was. I was up for a check-up with Dr Eimear Smith, and she said: I really want you to talk to someone. So I did. I went to see their resident psychiatrist. I have to say they helped me. I didn’t even realise I was struggling at the time.”

When Gary initially returned home, he had leg braces, walked with crutches but spent 95 per cent of the time in a wheelchair. Almost immediately, he got involved with the local wheelchair basketball team and later started wheelchair rugby.

Then his focus started to drift. Around a year and a half after the accident, his weight increased. “It was 20 stone I got to. I was always a bit heavy but I wasn’t that heavy. I think I was around 16 stone before the accident.

"Just comfort eating, I think. I had no outlet at the time I was at home and bored, eating. Obviously, takeaways and going for pints all the time. Anybody that was going for a drink I’d be going with them.

“The walking was getting harder and harder as opposed to better. I was carrying all that weight; the legs weren’t able to lift it. I knew that if I got the weight off, there would be less pressure on the legs. I was using the wheelchair more because it was just too much pressure on the legs”.

Talking to the psychiatrist was a turning point. “They just thought I was struggling because I was after gaining so much weight. After seeing the psychiatrist, I saw her again two weeks later, and I think I’d lost a stone already.

"Whatever the talking did, something clicked for me and I started to get back to myself a bit. Just more focused. I couldn’t keep going the way I was going.”

Gary started going to the gym and after losing weight, he got a kneeling handbike and started going for cycles with his friends. Just for the enjoyment of it. Then he took it more seriously. In 2017, he competed in the National Paracycling time trial league for the first time.

Two years later, he represented Ireland for the first time. The idea of the Paralympics started to form, maybe the games in 2024. But his progress was happening at a faster rate.

He finished 6th at the 2019 UCI Paracycling Road World Cup in Canada in the H5 hand-cyclist category. The postponement of the Paralympics last year was “a blessing for me at the time. I knew I was so new to the sport that the extra year had to be good just to get me a bit closer to the level that I needed to be at.”

The rise has continued for Gary. He’s a full-time para-cyclist, trains 17-23 hours a week and receives funding (€20,000) under the carding scheme. Last week his family at home kept pressing refresh on the results page from the UCI Para-Cycling Road World Championships in Portugal.

They would have been there to support him but for the pandemic. Then the rush when they saw the result. Gary won bronze in the time trial in the H5 category, his first World Championship medal. “It was a huge shock to be honest. I was not expecting it at all,” Gary says.

His training has also improved his walking. He wears bilaterial Ankle Foot Orthosis (AFOs) which are splints that hold his foot at a 90-degree angle to his leg. He uses crutches most of the time now and will bring the wheelchair for longer distances.

“I’ve almost full feeling in my legs until just below my knees. And from there down its altered fairly significantly. I can feel touch but I couldn’t tell you if it was sharp or blunt if you were poking me. I might not be able to tell hot or cold.”

Gary talks about his gratitude for the support he gets from his family, friends, from Cycling Ireland and Midland Steel who now sponsor him. He got engaged to Hazel and they hope to marry next year. Gary says he doesn’t look back in anger at the accident.

“Not at all. I’m almost happy. Life wouldn’t have went this way. I wouldn’t have got to experience what I’ve experienced had it not happened. I think these things happen for a reason. I met so many people and experienced so many things because of it.”

Seven years on from the accident, Gary now hopes to be part of the Paralympic squad for Tokyo when it’s announced. He travels to Eindhoven next weekend for wind-tunnel testing with Cycling Ireland and to Mallorca for a training camp.

He can barely believe it himself, that he’s on the cusp of possibly competing for Ireland at the Paralympics.

“It’s a bit surreal. You wouldn’t have expected that ever in my lifetime. It is a bit of a strange turnaround,” Gary says. “Everything has been working towards Tokyo really and just to see the light at the end of the tunnel now, it’s great.”