Today’s Sports News in 90 Seconds – August 21

Home > Sport Today’s Sports News in 90 Seconds – August 21Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 21st AugustAvril KinsellaToday at 10:00Today's sports news in 90 seconds. Latest SportChelsea must wait to discover extent of injury suffered by teen star Carney Chukwuemeka Pat Spillane: My All-Ireland championship verdict – why 2023 was a very ordinary yearUnder-pressure manager Ronald Koeman names provisional Dutch squad for Irish clash in Dublin next monthIreland's Andy Farrell jokes that he's 'holding everything back' ahead of final Rugby World Cup warm-upBreaking | Manchester United part company with Mason Greenwood by ‘mutual agreement’Grabbing his crotch and kissing player at final – Spanish Football Federation president provokes ireConor McGregor on UFC return: ‘They’re not going to let me fight’Ivan Toney on betting ban: I was refused car insurance and denied table at restaurant ‘I knew I could still play’ – Veteran Aiden McGeady enjoys dual role at Ayr UnitedSpain's Jenni Hermoso reacts to kiss from Spanish FA presidentShow more Top StoriesGaelic FootballPat Spillane: My All-Ireland championship verdict – why 2023 was a very ordinary yearBritainLATEST | ‘You are evil’ – baby murderer Lucy Letby to spend rest of life in prison Irish News‘I have lost all faith in the system’ – widow speaks out after landlord ordered to pay €20,000 in damages following illegal evictionCourtsCoroner rules out Covid-19 vaccine as factor in 14-year-old boy's death following inquest Latest NewsMoreCelebrity NewsKate Forbes backs Graham Linehan after comic’s open air show outside Holyrood17:15CourtsCoroner rules out Covid-19 vaccine as factor in 14-year-old boy's death following inquest17:04CourtsTeen accused of robbing English tourist in Temple Bar held in custody after being charged with later mugging another man in the same area16:56World NewsFrance issues 'red alert' over heatwave in south as temperatures to climb over 40C16:54TechnologyMC Hammer praises TCD breakthrough in battle against Alzheimer’s16:51Irish NewsRTÉ and Virgin Media announce their pundit line-ups ahead of the Rugby World Cup with all 48 games live16:42Premier LeagueChelsea must wait to discover extent of injury suffered by teen star Carney Chukwuemeka 16:35Gaelic FootballPat Spillane: My All-Ireland championship verdict – why 2023 was a very ordinary year16:34International SoccerUnder-pressure manager Ronald Koeman names provisional Dutch squad for Irish clash in Dublin next month16:31Irish NewsMan (80s) dies after being hit by truck in Tipperary as Gardaí appeal for witnesses16:29