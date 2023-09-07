Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 7th September

Home > Sport Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 7th SeptemberToday's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 7th SeptemberAvril KinsellaToday at 16:10Today's sports news in 90 seconds. Latest SportTV blackout for Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry on day one of Irish OpenLatest | ‘It’s business time’ – Andy Farrell looks to experienced players to guide Ireland through World Cup ‘carnival’Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 7th SeptemberRory McIlroy confirms R&A are ‘seriously considering’ Portmarnock for The OpenJohnny Sexton – ‘Hopefully I play well, I expect that of myself, there are no excuses’No Turkish fright for Jim Crawford as he insists Ireland U-21s don’t fear tough groupIreland team to face Romania in Rugby World Cup openerAifric Keogh and Fiona Murtagh lead out Paris qualifiers as three Irish boats clinch Olympic spotShane Lowry leads the Irish charge at The K Club as Rory McIlroy has ‘average’ dayRugby World Cup Touchlines: Spying stories persist as Ireland hand big opportunity to Joe McCarthyShow more Top StoriesWeatherLatest | Met Éireann issues Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for 10 counties as temperatures to top 27CCommentSarah Carey: Why do kids sing ‘Up the ’RA’ and not ‘Up Al-Qa’ida’? Because Sinn Féin has wonCourtsMan who smashed phone during garda drugs search told court he was using it to cheat on girlfriend by ‘sexting’ other womanCourtsMen’s mental health charity volunteer jailed for ‘violent, thuggish, unprovoked’ assault Latest NewsMoreVideos'No excuses' - Sexton returns to Ireland team and Farrell on Joe McCarthy inclusion as they go 'full steam ahead' for World Cup kick-off17:55Celebrity NewsHarry all smiles on arrival at WellChild Awards17:55GolfTV blackout for Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry on day one of Irish Open17:52Rugby World CupLatest | ‘It’s business time’ – Andy Farrell looks to experienced players to guide Ireland through World Cup ‘carnival’17:41World NewsHuman kidneys grown inside pig embryos implanted in surrogate sows17:30Irish NewsManchester United were unaware 'guest of honour' at Old Trafford was convicted paedophile17:15WeatherLatest | Met Éireann issues Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for 10 counties as temperatures to top 27C17:15World NewsFormer Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin quits politics to join Tony Blair Institute17:08Irish NewsKellie Harrington backs runners as they prepare for 5km to celebrate diversity and inclusion in Dublin17:06Personal FinanceFinal Anglo bond sale ends ‘long chapter in banking crisis’17:01