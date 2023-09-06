Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 6th September

Home > Sport Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 6th SeptemberToday's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 6th September Avril KinsellaToday at 09:00Today's sports news in 90 seconds. Latest SportBrian O’Driscoll on parenting: ‘My kids are of an age now when they can embarrass me’Paul O’Connell: This Ireland team is better than any I played inBrian O’Driscoll confident Ireland can navigate land of the big beasts in FranceRugby World Cup plunged into spying controversy as leading nation expresses concerns Indo World Cup Daily: Assessing the big pool games ahead of the opening weekend in FranceIreland's Jamison Gibson-Park on his potential World Cup debutBrendan Fanning: One-sided turkey shoots remain the ugly sideshow at rugby’s global showpieceEnd of an era as Seamus Callanan calls time on legendary Tipperary hurling careerRugby World Cup Touchlines: France’s controversial call up and Fiji star ruled out of tournamentToday's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 6th SeptemberShow more Top StoriesWest Wicklow‘We only lost our mother 18 months ago and now we have this’ – Tributes as beloved father-of-three (34) dies suddenlyCommentSinead Ryan: Why I’ve learned to love the skin I’m in when lounging in the sunCourtsFather-of-three accused of performing sex act in front of young girls to face trialTraleeKerry driver with ‘catch me if you can’ sticker on car rear is arrested for speeding Latest NewsMoreMusicGary Glitter’s parole hearing not due until next year13:20VideosRugby World Cup: Paul O'Connell on Ireland's brilliant pre-season13:16Leinster RugbyBrian O’Driscoll on parenting: ‘My kids are of an age now when they can embarrass me’13:16Celebrity NewsRTE must deliver reform in quest for additional funding, minister says13:15Irish BusinessIrish mortgage rates rise faster than rest of euro area – but only for existing customers13:11VideosMeteorologists say this summer was hottest on record in Northern Hemisphere13:06CourtsFather-of-three accused of performing sex act in front of young girls to face trial13:04Celebrity NewsHolly Willoughby says Jay Blades hugging This Morning team was ‘gorgeous’13:00Irish NewsRoad deaths are preventable if we tackle our entitled car culture13:00Rugby World CupPaul O’Connell: This Ireland team is better than any I played in12:55