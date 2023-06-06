Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 6th June
Avril Kinsella
Today's sports news in 90 seconds.
Fiorentina’s ultras are known more for their imagination, not nastiness – but will not back down if provoked
‘What a stage to play on, Udinese against Juventus’ – James Abankwah boost for Jim Crawford’s Irish U-21s
Tottenham confirms Postecoglou appointment
Confirmed: Ange Postecoglou appointed as new Spurs manager on four-year deal
Booze to boos: How Roland Garros and the French Open has transformed into a seething pit of hate from fans
‘This club means the world to him’ – Derry City boss Ruaidhrí Higgins worry for distraught Patrick McEleney
Michael Block, the club professional, 46, who tied for 15th in the PGA, just misses out on making US Open
WATCH: Kansas City Chiefs player attempts to hijack US President Joe Biden’s podium during White House visit
Remembering West Ham’s 1965 European glory: ‘There were no big-time Charlies’
Mass brawl breaks out at Burrow Beach in Sutton over the Bank Holiday weekend
Eddie Brennan: Limerick faced with Tony Kelly dilemma as pressure mounts on Henry Shefflin to deliver in Leinster
LATEST | More than 30 Irish flights cancelled due to air traffic controller strike
Gang leader Liam Byrne faces prospect of lengthy jail term after his luck finally runs out on secret Spanish trip
Harry felt ‘physically sick’ over detective payments about Diana, court told
Dublin Luas driver competes in European Tramdriver Championship in Romania
Man jailed for assaulting teen girls at bus stop and in hospital bed insists he is ‘no danger’ after walking free
LIVE | Prince Harry arrives at London High Court to give evidence in hacking trial
Mother of murdered Irish backpacker Danielle McLaughlin fears suspect will escape justice after prison attack
Brave women face down catfish conman who made lives hell: ‘I had to stare at him to let him know I wasn’t afraid’
New strategy set to boost volume of farmed seaweed in Ireland