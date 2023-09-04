Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 4th September

Home > Sport Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 4th SeptemberToday's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 4th September Avril KinsellaToday at 16:31Today's sports news in 90 seconds. Latest Sport‘I’m raring to go’ says Rónan Kelleher as he looks to make up lost ground on Dan SheehanEngland's Owen Farrell admits mistake following Rugby World Cup suspensionMeet Europe’s Ryder Cup teamToday's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 4th September‘There is a challenge there but I believe the players are there to do it’ - Keith Rossiter relishing Wexford hurling jobPat Spillane: Does Jim McGuinness have the players to win All-Ireland?‘I made a mistake ... I’m not going to sit here and moan about it’ – England’s Owen Farrell on his banBreaking | Man arrested over fan’s alleged head butt on Roy Keane at Emirates during Arsenal/Man United clashJadon Sancho advised he 'must move to Saudi Arabia or face season on the bench' at Manchester UnitedHow Jude Bellingham has settled in so well to his new Real Madrid careerShow more Top StoriesCommentOlivia Petter: Selena Gomez’s new song is an insult to women everywhere – especially herselfPremier LeagueBreaking | Man arrested over fan’s alleged head butt on Roy Keane at Emirates during Arsenal/Man United clashGolfBreaking | ‘Grateful’ Shane Lowry makes European Ryder Cup team as captain Luke Donald reveals his six wildcard picksCourtsMarried couple to stand trial over seizure of prescription drugs Latest NewsMoreIrish BusinessFresh Northern Ireland gold drilling targets identified18:34Celebrity NewsFinal season of The Crown to feature Charles and Camilla’s wedding18:30VideosHelen McEntee pledges 1.2million euro to safety cameras in Ireland18:29VideosSimon Byrne tenders his resignation to the PSNI18:28Celebrity NewsSmash Mouth former frontman Steve Harwell dies aged 5618:20World NewsChinese ‘spies’ infiltrating US military bases by asking for Burger King directions18:17Irish NewsWoman (97) who died days after breaking both legs in nursing home fall waited 48 hours to be sent for X-ray, inquest hears18:06World NewsNew research rewrites everything we thought we knew about one billion years of plant evolution18:05Rugby World Cup‘I’m raring to go’ says Rónan Kelleher as he looks to make up lost ground on Dan Sheehan17:58Irish News‘If menopause was a male issue, the retirement age would have been set at 50 decades ago’ – CEO of menopause clinic17:56