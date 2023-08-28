Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 28th August

Home > Sport Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 28th AugustToday's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 28th AugustAvril KinsellaToday at 12:59Today's sports news in 90 seconds. Latest SportRory McIlroy excited for Ryder Cup as brilliant Hovland claims $18million FedExCupToday's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 28th AugustPaul McShane takes over as Ireland U-21 assistant coachMeath GAA on alert as Cian McBride is let go by EssendonAndy Farrell reveals he had to stop Keith Earls from retiring 18 months agoJohnny Sexton’s family ‘affected’ by commentary around his banThe Left Wing podcast: Analysing the Ireland World Cup squad and the fallout from SamoaJamie Carragher sets a price that may force Liverpool to sell Mohamed SalahBig-hitting Orla Prendergast making a name for herself across the world with breakout year for IrelandRyder Cup wildcard race hots up, but Paul McGinley is energised by Europe’s big gunsShow more Top StoriesTV NewsINTERVIEW | ‘I was told my accent was too strong, too working class... after Derry Girls came out it was the complete opposite’ – Jamie Lee O’DonnellHealth FeaturesAsk Allison: My husband’s demand for silence while hybrid working is ruining my kids’ childhood and our enjoyment of homeIrish NewsHow Irish rugby went from shunning professionalism to the gravy train every sponsor wants to jump on Rugby World CupJohnny Sexton’s family ‘affected’ by commentary around his ban Latest NewsMoreVideosFlorida governor Ron DeSantis booed at vigil as hundreds mourn racist killings13:59World NewsDarcee, 5, is cover star of book explaining her skin condition to classmates13:55Irish NewsBreaking | Delays and cancellations at Dublin Airport after UK air traffic control hit by ‘network-wide failure’13:54Irish BusinessAnnual retail sales rise in July13:53World NewsAnnual river football match continues to excite crowds in Cotswold village13:50Music ReviewsReview | Noel Gallagher: Musical tribute to Sinéad O’Connor echoes into eternity at Kilmainham gig13:49GolfRory McIlroy excited for Ryder Cup as brilliant Hovland claims $18million FedExCup13:45Personal FinanceBREAKING | Bank of Ireland to increase interest rate paid on savings 13:05Irish BusinessIrish economic growth highest among 38 OECD member nations13:02SportToday's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 28th August12:59