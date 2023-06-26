Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 26th June

Home > Sport Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 26th JuneToday's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 26th JuneAvril KinsellaToday at 12:11Today's sports news in 90 seconds. Latest SportThe Throw-In Football Podcast: Weekend of drama sets up heavyweight quarter-final clashesAmerican football round-up: Louth leap to one-point victory to reach Bowl deciderRobbie Keane makes shock move into management as head coach of Israeli club Maccabi Tel AvivFormer Scotland manager Craig Brown dies, aged 82Kellie Harrington one win away from Olympic qualification after European Games victoryThe Throw-In Hurling Podcast: John Mullane on why Glastonbury, Galway, Elton John and Tipp just don’t mixDick Clerkin: ‘Leave your Championship excuses at the gate – winning is all that matters from here on in’Blow for Drogheda United as teenage top scorer Freddie Draper to leave clubWrexham’s Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney invest in Alpine F1 teamFrank Roche: Let the mayhem, madness and magic of championship football beginShow more Top StoriesCrimeEXCLUSIVE | GAA club mentor who was jailed for six months for punching referee walks free after a monthIrish NewsDee Forbes’ partner tells journalist to ‘f*** off’Irish NewsAndrew McGinley wants inquest into children’s deaths to examine treatment of wife’s mental illnessMusicGlastonbury 2023: five things you may have missed — from Lewis Capaldi’s emotional moment with fans to Lana Del Ray being cut off mid-song Latest NewsMoreCourtsMan who sexually assaulted his partner while she slept given suspended sentence16:48VideosDee Forbes stepping down is ‘a tactical resignation' says NUJ’s Seamus Dooley16:46The Throw InThe Throw-In Football Podcast: Weekend of drama sets up heavyweight quarter-final clashes16:46NewsCommission announces €430 million support package for EU agricultural sector16:37Irish NewsAndrew McGinley wants inquest into children’s deaths to examine treatment of wife’s mental illness16:31Other SportsAmerican football round-up: Louth leap to one-point victory to reach Bowl decider16:28VideosIceland workers occupy Talbot St Store in Dublin following job losses16:28Celebrity NewsGlastonbury in numbers: Sir Elton John’s performance sees 7.3 million watch BBC16:25Celebrity NewsRyan Reynolds to launch ‘Welsh Wednesdays’ on his new TV channel16:00SoccerRobbie Keane makes shock move into management as head coach of Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv15:48