Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 25th May
Avril Kinsella
Today's sports news in 90 seconds.
GAA chief Larry McCarthy aims to bring NFL games to Croke Park in next five years
Former Mayo defender Oisin Mullin to make his AFL debut for Geelong
Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McIlhenny refresh Racecourse Ground with new US cold brew coffee sponsor
Novak Djokovic could face Carlos Alcaraz in semi-finals after French Open draw
Talbot ready to return after Ireland blow while Bohs keep tabs on Tunisian international
Johnny Sexton chats to two young reporters about Kaleidoscope Festival
Erik ten Hag confirms Man United transfer plans are on course as Neymar among names linked with Old Trafford
Liverpool duo Niamh Fahey and Leanne Kiernan hope to have proven fitness to Irish boss Vera Pauw
Ireland’s Lauren Walsh aims for LPGA after helping Wake Forest to historic NCAA win
Radio review: You don’t expect 75-year-olds to be like Pat Kenny, anchoring a daily current affairs show while looking like James Bond
LATEST | Massive search operation for woman missing in west Cork
Woman known to teen victim of viral attack in Navan linked to second alleged assault
Janet Daley: What on earth was he thinking? Ron DeSantis just looks like an amateur
Man (45) caught with drugs worth €1.5m suffered breakdown after brother’s murder, court hears
ChatGPT-enabled lens that can apparently make you better at flirting
Love Island star Dani Dyer announces birth of twins with Premier League footballer
Chris Packham awarded £90k damages after winning ‘tiger fraud’ libel claim
Dani Dyer announces birth of twin daughters
Stephen Tompkinson stars as playwright Samuel Beckett in first show since trial
This is the ideal age gap for a relationship if you want it to last, according to experts