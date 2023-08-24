Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 24th August

Home > Sport Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 24th AugustToday's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 24th AugustAvril KinsellaToday at 12:41Today's sports news in 90 seconds. Latest SportIreland U-18 defender Cathal Heffernan completes move to Newcastle United from AC MilanCruel blow for Connacht as star signing Santiago Cordero is ruled out for 'prolonged period' with serious knee injuryMore disruption for England as star wing Anthony Watson is ruled out of World Cup with calf injury‘We expect him to be fit for the World Cup’ – Ireland coach Andy Farrell gives positive update on Dan SheehanIreland team to face SamoaThe Left Wing: Andy Farrell’s team selection hints at Ireland’s final World Cup squadDefender Aymeric Laporte, 29, has completed his £23.5m move from Manchester City to Saudi Arabian side Al-NassrBrendan Rodgers keen to sign new centre-back with Celtic defensive duo out for eight weeksBreaking | Jack Crowley named at out-half for Ireland against Samoa as Stuart McCloskey gets chance to make World Cup claim Shut up and don’t be a part of the show – Rory McIlroy warning as gamblers impacting play at PGA eventsShow more Top StoriesPersonal FinanceBREAKING | New banking blunder: AIB cancelled direct debits for Ulster Bank tracker mortgages CrimeBurglary gangs and joyriders ‘intent on creating havoc on road network’ as gardaí ‘told to stand down’ due to public safetyTravel NewsRyanair and Emirates are hiring cabin crew in Ireland – here are the salaries, perks and height restrictions Sex & RelationshipsHigh infidelity: experts reveal the reasons why men and women have affairs Latest NewsMoreCelebrity NewsPaul Mescal on Gladiator role: ‘It’s definitely the biggest one I’ve done’17:45Celebrity NewsLouis Theroux ‘right’ that BBC cannot shy away from difficult topics – BBC boss17:30SoccerIreland U-18 defender Cathal Heffernan completes move to Newcastle United from AC Milan17:28Theatre & ArtsMagic Play: Desperate magician tries to charm his ex back into his life17:24United Rugby ChampionshipCruel blow for Connacht as star signing Santiago Cordero is ruled out for 'prolonged period' with serious knee injury17:22Celebrity NewsAmazon bosses were ‘shocked and disappointed’ at Clarkson’s Meghan column17:10PoliticsLandlords will only get budget tax cut if they commit to stay in the market, Finance Minister says17:07Rugby World CupMore disruption for England as star wing Anthony Watson is ruled out of World Cup with calf injury17:06Rugby World Cup‘We expect him to be fit for the World Cup’ – Ireland coach Andy Farrell gives positive update on Dan Sheehan17:00EntertainmentUS news presenter reads out a story revealing her boyfriend's surprise (on air) marriage proposal16:42