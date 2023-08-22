Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 22nd August

Home > Sport Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 22nd AugustToday's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 22nd August Avril KinsellaToday at 14:00Today's sports news in 90 seconds. Latest SportProof is in the pudding – PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan confident deal will be reached with Saudi PIFThe Spanish ‘ego’: Unwanted kisses, crotch-grabbing and allegations of using federation money to pay for orgiesWe've seen his apology and that's not enough – Spanish PM on Luis Rubiales’ statement over unsolicited kissPep Guardiola to miss Manchester City’s next two matches after routine back surgeryReferees confirmed for Ireland’s Rugby World Cup pool gamesManchester City manager Pep Guardiola will miss his side’s next two matches after ‘emergency’ back surgeryRúaidhrí O'Connor in Bayonne with the latest on Dan Sheehan and Ireland vs SamoaSky Sports apologise to Everton for mocking manager Sean Dyche’s tribute to dead stadium worker Michael JonesLatest | Ireland cautiously optimistic on ‘world class’ Dan Sheehan as he sees specialist ahead of Samoa clashEnglish FA plan to rebuff any moves by Dutch for Sarina Wiegman to take over from Ronald KoemanShow more Top StoriesRugby World CupLatest | Ireland cautiously optimistic on ‘world class’ Dan Sheehan as he sees specialist ahead of Samoa clashAnalysisFionnán Sheahan: Oliver Callan did convincing impression of being desperate for Ryan Tubridy’s jobIrish NewsRTÉ star condemns Kevin Bakhurst for ‘public execution’ of Ryan TubridyHealthAnother Covid variant, branded the ‘real deal’, is being tracked as infections rise again Latest NewsMoreGolfProof is in the pudding – PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan confident deal will be reached with Saudi PIF17:16Celebrity NewsDrew Barrymore escorted backstage at New York event after fan moves towards her17:15CourtsCourt lifts order preventing man with severe head injuries from leaving hospital17:08International SoccerThe Spanish ‘ego’: Unwanted kisses, crotch-grabbing and allegations of using federation money to pay for orgies17:02Irish NewsLATEST | ‘Damaging decision’ – NCT urged to reverse decision to end cash payments as operator blames no-shows17:00PoliticsBREAKING | Catherine Martin to face Oireachtas committee over handling of RTÉ pay scandal as TD claims minister ‘hasn’t been seen since July’16:58BritainI was just praying that someone would see what was going on’ – Victim speaks out as ex-police officer jailed for series of rapes16:55Celebrity NewsRachel Riley: Man Utd chief should consider position after Mason Greenwood case16:35International SoccerWe've seen his apology and that's not enough – Spanish PM on Luis Rubiales’ statement over unsolicited kiss16:33Irish News‘How are we ever gonna get along without you?’ – heartbreak as road victim Savannah Calvert (14) is laid to rest in pink coffin16:22