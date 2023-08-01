Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 1st August

Home > Sport Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 1st AugustToday's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 1st August Avril KinsellaToday at 12:11Today's sports news in 90 seconds. Latest SportFormer Galway hurler and referee Jimmy Cooney passes away The Throw-In: Dublin reign supreme, David Clifford’s difficult day and will the veterans give it one more year?World Cup champions USA stumble into knockout stages after Portugal drawToday's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 1st AugustPremier League transfer update: Man United close in on Rasmus Hojlund dealHarry Kane trains with Spurs as Daniel Levy meets with Bayern Munich officials in LondonUS women’s team refuse to sing national anthem as seven players stay silent ahead of Portugal gameBrazilian footballer Dani Alves set to be indicted in sexual assault case in SpainHeather Payne focussing on the positives after coming back to finish World Cup on a highIreland players only have three games to stay in Andy Farrell’s France plansShow more Top StoriesCommentFrank Coughlan: Our greatest chanteuse, but let’s not make a plaster saint out of Sinéad O’ConnorWeatherIreland weather: Met Eireann forecast change on the way Irish NewsCalls for a block on ‘serial applicants’ after family refused planning 17 timesWorld NewsJapanese man who spent €13,000 to transform himself into a ‘human dog’ goes walkies Latest NewsMoreWorld NewsScientists propose giant ‘space umbrella’ attached to asteroid to shield Earth from solar warming 13:51GAAFormer Galway hurler and referee Jimmy Cooney passes away 13:49PoliticsFree or ‘very low cost’ childcare for families with lowest incomes on the cards13:47World NewsDucklings provide welcome boost to goldeneye population13:30VideosAngus Cloud stars in JJ Hough’s pub's 'The Biscuit Tin' Christmas Ad13:30Irish NewsPuffins departing early from Skellig Michael13:27Irish NewsLATEST | ‘The girls were in their dresses...ready for a great night out ’ – Two teenagers dead and two critical after tragic crash on way to debs in Monaghan13:26Videos'Isle of the Eagle' New Album Teaser13:23World NewsJapanese man who spent €13,000 to transform himself into a ‘human dog’ goes walkies13:23Irish NewsHeather Humphreys speaks outside Largy College in Clones13:16