Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 19th July

Home > Sport Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 19th JulyToday's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 19th July Avril KinsellaToday at 11:08Today's sports news in 90 seconds. Latest SportEx-Man City player Benjamin Mendy joins Lorient days after being cleared of rape‘Ireland is the most important game for us’ – Australia not looking past World Cup opener‘There is still a lot more to achieve’ – Marcus Rashford signs five-year contract extension with Man UnitedRory McIlroy hails ‘perfect preparation’ ahead of Open Championship tiltToday's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 19th JulyMajor fitness boost for Ireland as Denise O’Sullivan is declared available for World Cup opener against AustraliaIreland stars in line to receive at least €28,000 for World Cup – but FIFA won’t pay players directlyDaniel McDonnell: Another deflating European defeat adds an asterisk to Shamrock Rovers’ legacyLions to face combined New Zealand and Australia team as schedule for 2025 tour is revealed‘Sheep in a heap’, Michael Bond and the unlikely Offaly All-Ireland of 1998Show more Top StoriesIrish News‘I knew there was something wrong’ – dad of tragic Cavan rally driver recalls ‘heartbreaking’ moment he was told of Sligo crashAsia-PacificAustralian castaway sailor and his dog touch land after months adrift at seaIrish NewsUnaccompanied refugee and asylum seeker children in care of Tusla doubled last yearThe Indo DailyThe Indo Daily: From drenched to scorched - what is causing Europe's extreme weather? Latest NewsMoreCelebrity NewsConor McGregor spotted rapidly leaving Liverpool pub where fight broke out12:56North AmericaRudy Giuliani is denying claims he flipped on Trump12:39SoccerEx-Man City player Benjamin Mendy joins Lorient days after being cleared of rape12:39VideosConor McGregor spotted rapidly leaving Liverpool pub where fight broke out12:19World BusinessVestager’s choice for top economist job walks away after Macron backlash12:14Irish BusinessBreaking | Price of a pint to rise in August12:08BritainLATEST | GB News presenter Dan Wootton says he is victim of ‘witch hunt’ over claims he offered cash for sexual images12:05Celebrity NewsGemma Atkinson welcomes second child with fiance Gorka Marquez12:00International Soccer‘Ireland is the most important game for us’ – Australia not looking past World Cup opener11:57Premier League‘There is still a lot more to achieve’ – Marcus Rashford signs five-year contract extension with Man United11:49