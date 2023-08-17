Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 17th August

Home > Sport Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 17th AugustToday's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 17th August Avril KinsellaToday at 10:00Today's sports news in 90 seconds. Latest SportIreland striker Evan Ferguson makes shortlist for PFA Young Player of the Year awardThree spots up for grabs as Andy Farrell’s cull makes Ireland’s Rugby World Cup squad selection picture clearerLiverpool submit bid for 30-year-old midfielder after missing out on first choice targetsIreland v England: What time, what channel and all you need to knowErling Haaland one of three Man City treble winners on shortlist for PFA awardToday's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 17th August‘Give yourselves uppercuts’ – Eddie Jones rages at ‘worst press conference I’ve ever had’With club game the only show in town what is state of nation?Ambitious Chris O’Donnell ‘coming into form’ ahead of World ChampionshipsPatrick McEleney aiming for career high in Europe as he joins elite companyShow more Top StoriesRugby World CupThree spots up for grabs as Andy Farrell’s cull makes Ireland’s Rugby World Cup squad selection picture clearerCrimeGangster Mr Flashy talks business in burger cafe as city drug tensions riseCelebrity Features‘I’ve avoided the real pitfalls of life – I’ve been very lucky’ – Michael Parkinson talks tough interviews, meeting a young Gay Byrne, and what he thinks of interviewers todayIrish News‘People used to have three meat meals a day’ – Rathgar’s Byrne’s Butchers to shut after more than 80 years Latest NewsMoreIrish Business‘Massive’ Covid era packaging demand over, Smurfit Kappa boss says 12:20MusicBritney Spears and Sam Asghari split – a timeline of their romance12:15World NewsParkinson: The interviews that crowned him chat show king11:58Celebrity Features‘I’ve avoided the real pitfalls of life – I’ve been very lucky’ – Michael Parkinson talks tough interviews, meeting a young Gay Byrne, and what he thinks of interviewers today11:50Premier LeagueIreland striker Evan Ferguson makes shortlist for PFA Young Player of the Year award11:45Real Health PodcastReal Health Podcast: The science behind conversation11:44WeatherIreland weather: Temperatures to soar today before big change on Friday11:40Irish NewsPeople told to stay away from popular Cork beach due to rodent infestation11:39Rugby World CupThree spots up for grabs as Andy Farrell’s cull makes Ireland’s Rugby World Cup squad selection picture clearer11:37Irish NewsRetained firefighters to suspend strikes at midday after late night talks11:37