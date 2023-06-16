Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 16th June
Avril Kinsella
Today's sports news in 90 seconds.
WRU criticised for ‘serious failure of governance’ over racism, misogyny, sexism and homophobia allegations
Former Manchester United defender Chris Smalling commits to Roma with new two-year deal
Argentinian Manuel Lanzini to exit West Ham after eight years with club
‘Our hearts bleed at this news’ – Swiss rider Gino Mader, 26, dies after ravine crash on Tour de Suisse
‘If Grealish managed to train...’ – Norway manager not worried by Erling Haaland’s treble celebrations
Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 16th June
Latest | SFC team news: Trio back for Dubs, no Cillian O'Connor for Mayo and Canavan bothers line out for Tyrone
Former United coach Kieran McKenna signs new Ipswich deal
Manchester United forward Alessia Russo to leave this summer as Arsenal await
Rory McIlroy joins elite club with 65 at US Open but walks off 18th green annoyed
‘Craig was just a beautiful soul’: Olympian Sarah Lavin on the heartbreak of losing rally driver partner Craig Breen
Martina Devlin: Welcoming Big Tech makes sense but let's call a halt to allowing more power-sapping data centres
Former minister Pat Carey to receive ‘substantial damages’ over Garda leak
Latest News
Channel 4 cancels Bafta-winning The Big Narstie Show
LATEST | Conor McGregor's lawyer says sex assault allegation ‘no more than a shakedown’
Muireann O’Connell opens up about ‘powerlessness’ she felt when a stranger ‘pinched her arse’ at photoshoot
Man arrested after woman found dead in Dublin
Today's News in 90 Seconds - June 16th
