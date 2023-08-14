Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 14th August

Home > Sport Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 14th AugustToday's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 14th August Avril KinsellaToday at 02:00Today's sports news in 90 seconds. Latest SportIrish striker Armstrong Oko-Flex signs deal with Swiss side FC ZurichNewcastle step up interest in Arsenal and Scotland defender Kieran TierneyAaron Connolly eager for fresh start with Hull City after ‘unsettling’ loan movesIrish Open confirmed for Royal County Down in September 2024Longford star Matt Duffy set to become latest Irish player to sign with AFL clubMiguel Delaney: Neymar agrees Saudi move after only one European club showed interestEngland scrum-half Jack Van Poortvliet ruled out of World Cup after suffering ankle injuryLiam Kerrigan on the comeback trail in Italy with Serie B side ComoChelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga joins Real Madrid on loanIreland to kick off new WXV tournament against Kazakhstan in DubaiShow more Top StoriesIrish NewsMountjoy prison officer wounded fighting in Ukraine war says he just wants his old job backCommentJason Willick: Strongest part of the Donald Trump indictment has its own weaknessesHealthLong Covid: Scientists identify mysterious new symptom affecting the legsIrish NewsFears for health of thousands as areas with shocking air quality revealed Latest NewsMoreSoccerIrish striker Armstrong Oko-Flex signs deal with Swiss side FC Zurich17:17BritainCouple whose husky mauled their baby daughter to death allowed to keep pack of dogs17:16Irish NewsDissidents blamed for posting PSNI data leak document on wall17:14BritainRAF jets scrambled to intercept Russian bombers of British coast17:08Celebrity NewsRupert Murdoch ‘dating former scientist months after calling off two-week engagement’, claims report17:00Premier LeagueNewcastle step up interest in Arsenal and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney17:00VideosWhite Tailed Eagle released into Irish Skies16:59Celebrity NewsStrictly star Annabel Croft: Late husband was huge fan of dancing show16:55Personal FinanceAsk the expert: Do we need to pay tax on €15,000 gifted to each of our two children by a relative?16:50World NewsSpectacular Mount Etna eruption forces cancellation of all flights at Sicilian airport16:42