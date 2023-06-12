Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 12th June
Avril Kinsella
Today's sports news in 90 seconds.
Latest Sport
Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 12th June
Scottish boxer Josh Taylor plunged into the unknown after Teofimo Lopez earns redemptive win
Andy Murray wins first home title in seven years but his kids don’t get to see it due to three-hour rain delay
Now that Manchester City have achieved perfection, what comes next? The challenges facing the treble winners
GAA consider separate days for Munster and Leinster hurling finals from next year
LIV golfers told rebel series will continue as it is with confusion over who is in charge following merger
Breaking | Tailteann Cup quarter-final draw: Favourites Cavan to face Down
UFC president Dana White weighs in on the mascot-punching incident involving Conor McGregor
Johnny Sexton’s World Cup plans in jeopardy as Euro chiefs investigate referee row
Watch: Golfer Adam Hadwin rugby tackled by security guard during wild Canadian Open celebrations
Top Stories
Fionnán Sheahan: Those looking for a lorryload of cash to not object to planning permission work in highly reputable positions. Pillars of society, indeed
Breaking | School bus carrying over 20 children involved in crash at notorious Wexford junction
Worker’s €66,000 theft from County Sligo playschool almost caused it to close
Leaving Cert Exam Diary: ‘When the examiner said time’s up after Maths Paper 1, I nearly felt I would have to go and change my CAO’
Latest NewsMore
Taoiseach warns energy costs to remain ‘very high’ this winter
Protection of living standards is priority in upcoming budget, says Michael McGrath
Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 12th June
Dermot O’Leary hosts This Morning on three hours’ sleep after Soccer Aid duty
Scottish boxer Josh Taylor plunged into the unknown after Teofimo Lopez earns redemptive win
News In 90 - June 12th
Double decker bus partially tips over after bridge collision
Former Italian leader Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Average dairy farm incomes jump to €150,884 but cattle rearing incomes fall to €9,408
The Big Tech Show: From Enniscorthy to Stanford University – Niall Kehoe on being in the world's top tech college