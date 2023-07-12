Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 12th July

Home > Sport Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 12th JulyToday's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 12th JulyAvril KinsellaToday at 13:44Today's sports news in 90 seconds. Latest Sport‘We don’t really have the information we need’ – Scottie Scheffler says lack of detail on LIV/PGA merger ‘worrisome’US Senator tears into ‘repressive’ Saudi regime at Senate hearing on PGA-LIV dealToday's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 12th JulyMiguel Delaney: Anger is growing in the secret ‘war’ behind European footballJohnny Sexton disciplinary hearing set for Thursday with outcome set to shape Ireland’s World Cup preparations Irish prospect Conor Noss to quit Bundesliga to boost flagging careerFemale inter-county players to boycott LGFA and Camogie Association media events as player charter row rumbles on‘We probably moved too fast in going digital’ – Former GAA president Seán Kelly asks GAA to relook at GAAGO agreement‘There is no issue with her’ – Vera Pauw issues upbeat message on Katie McCabe’s fitness ahead of World Cup‘It’s important to enjoy this experience’ – St Pat's boss Jon Daly urges players to embrace European stageShow more Top StoriesPoliticsLatest | New RTÉ boss Kevin Bakhurst opens door to sale of Montrose HQ campus as part of radical overhaulParentingAre you a silky, crunchy or scrunchy mom? The parenting terms taking over TiktokPoliticsGAAGO controversy: GAA chiefs to claim ‘unfortunate commentary’ set it on a ‘difficult trajectory’ for the summerRugbyJohnny Sexton disciplinary hearing set for Thursday with outcome set to shape Ireland’s World Cup preparations Latest NewsMorePoliticsFormer RTÉ bosses decline committee invites 14:10VideosToday's News in 90 Seconds - July 12th14:06Irish NewsAontú party representative ‘could have been killed’ in ‘sectarian’ arson attack on home14:05Irish NewsDave Fanning calls Ryan Tubridy and Noel Kelly’s appearance a ‘nonsensical Oireachtas Nuremberg trial’14:01Golf‘We don’t really have the information we need’ – Scottie Scheffler says lack of detail on LIV/PGA merger ‘worrisome’13:53Irish NewsImage of Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill placed on loyalist bonfire13:50VideosLatest from Ireland camp in Brisbane13:49GolfUS Senator tears into ‘repressive’ Saudi regime at Senate hearing on PGA-LIV deal13:48North AmericaUS government says Donald Trump no longer immune from E. Jean Carroll lawsuit13:46VideosUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked Lithuania for their support of Ukrainian membership into NATO13:45