Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 10th July Avril KinsellaToday at 10:59Today's sports news in 90 seconds. Latest SportToday's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 10th JulyPlayer Ratings: Sensational Eoin Cody leads the way as Kilkenny return to All-Ireland final'Didn't seem to get a huge amount from the referee today' – Clare boss Brian Lohan's view on semi-final loss'You don't have to be a smartarse, mate' – Eddie Jones lashes out after Australia suffer heavy defeat to SpringboksÁine Donegan misses out on US Women's Open amateur medal but emerges as new starA slew of regrets for crestfallen Clare ... surely starting with their own tactics?Harry Brook leads England to victory and keep Ashes series in the balance'Step in right direction' – Séamus Power hopes sizzling final-round 64 in Illinois can spark a Ryder Cup revivalEd Joyce praises young side despite Ireland falling short against the West Indies 'No matter what happens now we'll go back with something for Jack' – Ireland U-20s hope to honour Oliver familyWeatherLATEST | Met Éireann issues status yellow weather warning for 17 counties with thunderstorms expectedHurlingEamonn Sweeney: Kilkenny are Derek Lyng's team now - Sunday was the day he stepped out of Brian Cody's shadowIrish NewsBritain's King Charles is on his way to Ireland – and counties line up to be included in royal itinerary Irish NewsMax Wall funeral: first St Michael's College teen who died in Ios, Greece will be laid to rest today Divers dressed as mermaids mime with instruments at Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival in Florida11:54Celebrity NewsBBC to meet Metropolitan Police following presenter explicit photo claims11:35SportToday's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 10th July10:59Celebrity NewsWhy is the BBC presenter not being named publicly?10:55Celebrity NewsLana Del Rey apologises for Glastonbury lateness after late arrival at BST10:40EntertainmentSuccession star blasts 'marketing tsunami' for Barbie movie10:20AnalysisRyan Tubridy on air, his pal Marty Morrissey, cuts and cash: the many questions that remain for RTÉ boss Kevin Bakhurst10:14MachineryScottish-built electric 4x4 looks to take over where the old Land Rover Defender left off10:11HurlingPlayer Ratings: Sensational Eoin Cody leads the way as Kilkenny return to All-Ireland final10:11Hurling'Didn't seem to get a huge amount from the referee today' – Clare boss Brian Lohan's view on semi-final loss10:09