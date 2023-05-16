Today's Sport News in 90 Seconds - May 16th
Darren Halley
Today's sport news in 90 seconds.
Latest Sport
Latest | Rory McIlroy grouped with Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa as PGA Championship tee times announces
American football round-up: Mulray’s pick spoils Trojans’ party
Magnus Cort completes Grand Tour Slam with a maiden victory in stage 10 of Giro d’Italia
Daire Feeley: Winning the Rás opened new doors for me, so defending the title is a must
‘I was never so sure that I was going to have a great week at Augusta’ – Rory McIlroy to use Masters misery as a positive
Stuart Lancaster speaks ahead of final Leinster game against La Rochelle
Novak Djokovic accuses Cameron Norrie of unsporting behaviour in frosty Italian Open clash
Life after rugby for ex-star Dan Leavy: Former backrow planning ahead with family’s whiskey business
Amy Broadhurst reveals how Katie Taylor ‘revitalised’ her career and why the World champion ‘would die in the ring’
Top Stories
‘A lot of creatives publishing original work might start to think, what’s the point?’ – How industry insiders see the AI revolution
Roy Curtis: Only one way for Rory McIlroy to stop the amateur psychology analysis – win a Major this week
Rapist and senior associate of Kinahan crime gang appears in court for breaching Sex Offenders Act
Latest News
Katie Taylor promoter warns of ‘real threat’ as UK security officers flown in for Dublin fight
40 relatives claim farmer left multimillion-euro estate to criminal relation due to deceit and undue influence
Pensioner who thought he was investing in cryptocurrency now believes he was victim of ‘elaborate sting’, High Court hears
KBC shareholders to bank windfall from sale of Irish business
Man ‘glorified’ his role in garda death bank raid by getting tattoo of gangsters with guns, trial told
Debenhams workers win key legal battle in challenge to their collective redundancies
Widow of cancer patient (45) who died after medical procedure settles her High Court action against Dublin hospital