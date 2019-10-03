'They're just ticking boxes' - Lee Desmond blasts education on offer at English football academies

League of Ireland footballer Lee Desmond has slammed the level of education on offer at English football academies, after his own experiences as a young player at Newcastle United.

Desmond, now 24 and in his fifth season at SSE Airtricity League club St Patrick's Athletic, told the LOI Weekly podcast that he came home from England at the age of 18 without a proper education, having left Ireland in his fourth year as an Irish secondary school pupil.

"There are so many players coming through the (football) academies in England, they're getting pulled out of school and the majority of them don't make it and don't have an education," he said.

"I've come back with no Leaving Cert and I'm only starting college next Monday actually. So there is a top side to academies but the clubs over there need to be doing more in terms of education for players.

"I haven't done proper education since school (in Ireland). The education you do in the academies is a disgrace. They're just ticking boxes."

Desmond revealed that he is returning to education next Monday, sitting an Open University course in psychology, which he hopes will lead him to further education in the field of sports psychology.

"I don't want to be 31-32 going 'what am I going to do?' I've got time," the Dubliner added.

When asked about his time at Newcastle, Desmond claimed his experience was "not good" while also revealing what it was like to play under Peter Beardsley, who was recently suspended for 32 weeks over racist remarks made .

"I've only sort of accepted that over the last year or two. When I was over there I struggled with homesickness, but I kept telling myself I'll come good," he said.

"I have some great memories that will stay with me forever, but overall it was really difficult. Probably the club didn't do enough to help.

"I left school after fourth year."

Former Newcastle youth team coach Peter Beardsley has been charged with using racist language to players (Mile Egerton/PA)

Desmond played under some top former professionals in former Everton defender Dave Watson, ex-Arsenal man Kevin Richardson, Beardsley and Willie Donachie.

"In the U18s would have been Dave Watson and Kevin Richardson. And in the reserves would have been Peter Beardley and WIllie Donachie," he said.

"I've never seen him (Beardsley) bully anyone but I remember coming up to the reserves for the first time he was very good, he'd fill you full of confidence but once you sort of established yourself in the reserves, he changed," said Desmond.

"He was very harsh on a lot of people."

