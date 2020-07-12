Close

Premium

'They got an awful land when Jack Charlton was serving them their breakfast!'

Former Galway dual star Alan Kerins recalls his family’s friendship with Jack Charlton from his fishing trips to the West of Ireland

Jack Charlton with the Kerins family. L-R: Anita, Mark, Alan, JC, Elaine in communion dress, Miriam being held by mother Anne. Expand

Close

Jack Charlton with the Kerins family. L-R: Anita, Mark, Alan, JC, Elaine in communion dress, Miriam being held by mother Anne.

Jack Charlton with the Kerins family. L-R: Anita, Mark, Alan, JC, Elaine in communion dress, Miriam being held by mother Anne.

Jack Charlton with the Kerins family. L-R: Anita, Mark, Alan, JC, Elaine in communion dress, Miriam being held by mother Anne.

Donnchadh Boyle Twitter Email

IT'S a chilly January afternoon in 2011 and in a quiet corner of the Westbury Hotel, the Kerins of Clarinbridge and the Charltons of Ashington settle back into their familiar, easy rhythm. 

That day, Jack Charlton was to be inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Irish Independent Sport Star of the Year Awards, a fitting recognition for his contribution to Irish sport. By happy coincidence, the Kerins brothers, Mark and Alan, were also honoured at the event as weekly winners.

That year Clarinbridge had stormed to just their second Galway SHC title, which they'd later convert to an All-Ireland crown.

Related Content