There's not many times we’ve played a Test match against 12 players' - Andy Farrell calls on World Rugby to review ‘weird’ law

Andy Farrell expects World Rugby to review its rules after Ireland benefited from a “weird” law en route to blitzing depleted Italy 57-6 in the Guinness Six Nations.
The unfortunate Azzurri battled on two men down for three quarters of Sunday’s match in Dublin after substitute Hame Faiva was dismissed having just replaced fellow hooker Gianmarco Lucchesi due to injury.
Those premature departures led to uncontested scrums and, under governing body guidelines, necessitated the removal of a second Italian player, with number eight Toa Halafihi the man sacrificed.
Ireland took advantage by running in nine tries, including two apiece for outstanding debutant Michael Lowry and the returning James Lowe, to bounce back from defeat to France a fortnight ago.
Italy left the Aviva Stadium field with just 12 men due to Braam Steyn being sin-binned for the final five minutes, leaving Ireland head coach Farrell to reflect on a strange afternoon.
“There’s not many times we’ve played a Test match against 12 players, so there’s plenty we can take away from it,” he said.
“It’s just weird (the law). We understand why the rule was brought in but at the same time I suppose, in situations like that, occasions like that, it’ll bring the rule back to everyone’s attention and they’ll look at it.
“Rightly, Italy were trying to slow the game down, it’s what everyone would have done.
Ireland led 7-3 at that stage thanks to Joey Carbery converting his own try and Azzurri full-back Edoardo Padovani landing a long-range penalty.
Scores from Jamison Gibson-Park, stand-in skipper Peter O’Mahony, Ryan Baird and Kieran Treadwell, plus braces for Lowry and fit-again Lowe, secured a resounding bonus-point win, with Carbery and Johnny Sexton kicking four and eight points respectively.