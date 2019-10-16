Chris Hughton has revealed Brighton chiefs had some reservations over his eagerness to sign Republic of Ireland defender Shane Duffy in the summer of 2016.

'There were questions asked at the time' - Chris Hughton reveals he had to fight to sign Shane Duffy

After Duffy suffered a shaky start to the season in Blackburn colours, Brighton officials were wavering in their pursuit of the centre-back who was keen to seal the move to England's south coast and yet Hughton was adamant that he wanted to continue with the deal, as he explained in an interview with Independent.ie.

"We put in the first bid for Shane at Blackburn and then he started the season really poorly for them," recalls Hughton.

"I remember there were questions asked at the time and a debate over whether he was the right player for us, but I insisted he was someone who would improve us and over the next three years, that proved to be a very good decision.

"Shane did brilliantly for me. He is what he is. Brave, committed, willing to throw his body in the way of anything for the good of his team and just a great guy to have on your side.

"If you are looking for someone who fights with everything he has got for a cause, Duffy is your man. The number of blocks he would get in over the course of a game was so impressive and he has matured into a fine player.

Chris Hughton was sacked by Brighton earlier this year (Nick Potts/PA)

"Of the two centre-backs I had at Brighton, Lewis Dunk may have been the better on the ball, but Shane was a huge presence on and off the field for me at Brighton and it does give me some pride to see how he developed in his time at the club."

Hughton went on to confirm he worked extensively with Duffy on his set-piece positioning at both ends of the pitch, with his prowess scoring goals for at club level and in the Ireland team becoming a key part of his game in recent years.

"Shane was very keen to score more goals and that was an area put a lot of time in with him," he added. "We also worked hard with him on how he defended corners and added a few additional elements to his game during his three years with me.

"I have to say he was a player who was a joy to work with. His attitude was first class and he always gave everything to the cause.

"As a manager, you are more likely to embrace challenges players may have in their personal life with enthusiasm if they are players you like and that was certainly the feeling I had towards Shane.

"He was one of the first ones to contact me after I left Brighton and that didn't surprise me in the slightest. We got on very well. Shane had a couple of personal issues during his time with us and we worked through those together and it does allow you to develop a bond with someone, not just on a sporting level.

"He's having to adapt to something new at Brighton now and for the first time since he arrived at the club, he is no longer a first-choice starter each week.

"They are playing with three at the back and maybe the manager feels Shane is not his best option in that formation, which surprises me a little bit."

Online Editors