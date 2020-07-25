| 12.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

There is nothing harmless about taking money from the mother of a terminally ill child on the pretence there's a cure

Joe Brolly

New government needs to rein in and regulate dangerous hocus pocus industry as a matter of urgency

&quot;Like all these absurd quacks and gurus, when their healing power inevitably fails, it is the patient's fault for not truly opening their minds&quot; Expand

Close

&quot;Like all these absurd quacks and gurus, when their healing power inevitably fails, it is the patient's fault for not truly opening their minds&quot;

"Like all these absurd quacks and gurus, when their healing power inevitably fails, it is the patient's fault for not truly opening their minds"

"Like all these absurd quacks and gurus, when their healing power inevitably fails, it is the patient's fault for not truly opening their minds"

Phase one and two human trials of a Covid-19 vaccine (named AZD1222) being developed by a team at Oxford University's Jenner Institute show that the vaccine is triggering two types of strong immune response. The results of the trial, published in the respected scientific journal, The Lancet, last Tuesday, indicate "no early safety concerns" and that the vaccine "induces strong immune responses in both parts of the immune system."  

The vaccine provoked a T cell response within 14 days of vaccination (white blood cells that can attack cells infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus) and an antibody response within 28 days (antibodies are able to neutralise the virus so that it cannot affect cells when initially contracted).

During the Phase I/II trial the vaccine has been evaluated in more than 1,000 healthy adult volunteers aged between 18 and 55 years in a randomised controlled trial. Professor Andrew Pollard, Chief Investigator of the vaccine trial, said: "We must continue with our rigorous clinical trial programme to confirm this in humans." The work so far has cost around £84 million.

Related Content

Dublin&rsquo;s Eoin Murchan gets past Kerry&rsquo;s David Moran to score his goal in the All-Ireland final replay last year. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Joe Brolly Premium

Joe Brolly Opinion Like Larry Bird, the Dubs are purveyors of death. To Kerry. To Mayo. To whomever

''And Moses said unto the people, 'Prepare for tomorrow and abstain from sexual relations.' And on the next morning, the third morning, Moses led the people out to meet with God, and they stood at the foot of the mountain and trembled as they waited. And God gave unto Moses, when he had made an end of communing with him upon Mount Sinai, the two tablets of the testimony, tablets of stone, written with the finger of God." - Moses, circa 1300 BC