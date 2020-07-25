Phase one and two human trials of a Covid-19 vaccine (named AZD1222) being developed by a team at Oxford University's Jenner Institute show that the vaccine is triggering two types of strong immune response. The results of the trial, published in the respected scientific journal, The Lancet, last Tuesday, indicate "no early safety concerns" and that the vaccine "induces strong immune responses in both parts of the immune system."

The vaccine provoked a T cell response within 14 days of vaccination (white blood cells that can attack cells infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus) and an antibody response within 28 days (antibodies are able to neutralise the virus so that it cannot affect cells when initially contracted).

During the Phase I/II trial the vaccine has been evaluated in more than 1,000 healthy adult volunteers aged between 18 and 55 years in a randomised controlled trial. Professor Andrew Pollard, Chief Investigator of the vaccine trial, said: "We must continue with our rigorous clinical trial programme to confirm this in humans." The work so far has cost around £84 million.

What a waste of money. Turns out that all that the governments of the world need to do is to pick up the phone and ring our very own Matthew Lennon, a faith healer from Wicklow, and for a very modest €200 per half hour (which to be fair is cheaper than a free taking session with Dean Rock), he will cure Covid. Matthew, who modestly describes himself on his website as "a Divine Healer" has discovered that his powers extend to treating the virus that has perplexed the world's greatest epidemiologists.

On June 5 this year he posted that it was "great to see another patient we are treating leaving ICU and on the road to recovery." This patient (modesty forbids naming him), had, he posted, "been given no hope and less than 12 hours to live." Matthew's declaration of triumph was accompanied by the hashtags #covid, #incurable and #miracle. This is only one of many miraculous messages posted by Wicklow's answer to Jesus.

He says: "My Healing Gift is now more focused on serious illnesses /conditions like treating the visually impaired, treating hearing loss, treating those with brain and spinal injuries, treating children that are nonverbal, treating pain and the cause of pain. My focus is on working with patients who are deemed incurable."

The good news for the gullible is that since the onset of Covid, Matthew has discovered that his Divine Healing can now be conducted equally effectively via skype or even phone. One need only hold a mobile phone up to the ear of the sufferer and salvation is nigh. The only pre-requisite (apart from the 'donation' for a half-hour healing session), is that the subject "must have an open mind and a willingness to get better."

Like all these absurd quacks and gurus, when their healing power inevitably fails, it is the patient's fault for not truly opening their minds. Quite how Matthew's voice compels the SARS-CoV-2 virus to flee the sufferer's vital organs remains unclear.

Read More

These people should have a warning saying THIS PERSON IS DANGEROUS tattooed on their foreheads. Instead, they are flourishing. The main qualification for this career is that the healer be resolutely unembarrassable. After that, the rest is easy.

You need a story about how those healing powers were discovered, along the lines of "When I was a baby, our three-legged puppy jumped into my cot and licked my face and within a week, his leg had grown back". Or "A woman who had multiple sclerosis came to our house and brushed against me. A few days later her illness was gone". Secondly, dress like Daniel O'Donnell on his B&B tours. Thirdly, smile benignly at all times. Finally, talk condescendingly in the manner of a psychiatrist attempting to calm a deranged patient, in a "I know you are finding this hard to believe but so did I at first" manner.

Olivier Florian is another "natural born healer" who "discovered his gift of healing at the age of 19". With clinics all over Ireland, he will "find a path to heal you from your illness" and like the others, his gift "cannot be explained". This absurd fellow is making a fortune, and has now moved into "House Energy Clearances". Based on his "shamanic studies" (the illiterate Peruvian tribe who spend most of their time high on DMT) he is able to "release and clear old stuck energies from your home" making it "a safe, joyful and serene place to live." This is how it is advertised (grammatical errors and all) on his website:

"You might not realise it, but the place where you live takes on the energetic imprinting from all that happens in your life. It also did so for all what happened even centuries ago at the location of your house. So all these memories and events might still be trapped in your land or home, and can have a great effect on you and your life. The good news is that all this can be released and cleared by performing a ritual called house energy clearing. These are energies we cannot see but are affecting us. So (the classic sales technique), it is important to get your house cleared regularly."

Below that there are the usual testimonials. One from John, Dublin reads: "The house feels so good. It feels like it is protected." Another from Nuala reads: "Another incredibly special and memorable day. Our good friends Olivier and Yvonne conducted an amazing space clearing ceremony using sounds, sage, crystals and intention setting. Powerful!"

And I thought Ghostbusters was just a bit of fun. Then there are the seventh son faith healers, a thriving hustle involving men from impoverished rural areas. Take Aidan Wrynn from Mohill in Leitrim. He became a healer as a baby when an earth worm died in his hand, the Lord possessed him and he was filled with healing power. There is a video on his website straight from Father Ted, purportedly showing an earthworm dying when it is placed in his palm. This experiment was not conducted under laboratory conditions.

He explains on his website: "I did my first cure when I was a few weeks old." On his website there is a page headed LIST OF AILMENTS I HAVE SUCCESSFULLY TREATED IN THE PAST, which demonstrates his staggering range. Aidan has successfully cured Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia, renal disease, spinal injuries, epilepsy, rheumatoid arthritis, speech impediments, anorexia, infertility and even flatulence. If your great aunt is a serial farter with memory loss who likes to wander around the village naked of a morning, just ring Aidan.

Or how about Paddy Hughes, a "renowned healer" from Athlone who can cure not only humans but animals. Paddy uses "oatmeal to cure athsma" and although he "can't explain how his gift works" (you don't say Paddy), he is "a great believer in the power of prayer." Interestingly, he has a particularly high success rate when it comes to "relieving orf in sheep, red water in cattle, or pink eye in any animal."

However, given that the sufferer "can only recover if he or she truly believes", it is unclear how, for example, a cow can be cured. Paddy probably can't explain that either.

Michael Curran from Donegal is another seventh son faith healer. Some years ago, Róisín Ingle went to check him out for The Irish Times, recording that "most evenings, the small car park beside his cottage is full". Her report is excruciating. I had to stop and get a coffee half way through in order to compose myself for the finale. Róisín describes the following exchange: "Your knees are hurting," Curran tells one woman. "No," she says. "They are," he says. "No, it's my foot," she replies.

Ingle records that the healer then "puts his hand on her head and rests his own head against hers saying indecipherable prayers while the woman looks slightly embarrassed."

Ingle speaks to a woman called Rose who has been diagnosed with lung cancer and is waiting to see the healer. Another woman suffering from arthritis who Curran has been treating for some time tells him she was in agony all week. "That's the cure working," he tells her.

The shocking thing is that none of this hocus pocus is regulated. If a patient has kidney failure, they will begin dialysis, go on the transplant list, and so on and so forth. Every event will be meticulously noted in clinical records. Everything must be transparent so that it can be scrutinised by experts to ensure everything is being done scientifically and to the most rigorous standards.

Yet these spoofers can boast publicly, on daytime TV shows and websites and Bella magazine that they can cure Covid-19 and cancer and Parkinson's disease (for which there is no known cure and from which no one has ever recovered) without consequence.

Reining in this industry is something the new government needs to look at urgently.

As things stand, anyone can set themselves up as a healer and prey on the vulnerable, sick and hopeless without regulation. No one monitors them. Nothing they say is held to any scientific standard. If a medical doctor pulled this shit he or she would be struck off and imprisoned.

It is time for the Government to regulate this charlatans' playground, establish a statutory code of conduct, and create a new set of criminal offences to restrain any fraudulent activity in this space.

There is nothing harmless about taking money from the mother of a terminally ill child on the pretence the child can be cured.