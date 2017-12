Here are 100 times the joy of sport and Twitter combined to remind us that as few as 280 characters can provide momentary happiness. Enjoy.

When the women send the men out to get a few things in the shop @gary_o_donovan @PaulO_Donovan #ShaneODriscoll pic.twitter.com/fQWoCNIjHm

In other news great performances this week from these two on and off the pitch pic.twitter.com/R0AalJBhnv

Woah - extremely creepy footage of Jürgen Klopp fighting off an army of ghosts. This is genuinely chilling pic.twitter.com/5Ajc9VxltD

The greatest thing to ever happen in the group chat pic.twitter.com/utNGYSgHdG

The lady's not for timing pic.twitter.com/X77P054fqN

Mario Balotelli going through airport security last night. What a hero. pic.twitter.com/PPLKMKeI3w

More like 200mil... not bad for a "bored" 28 year old... plenty more where that came from. pic.twitter.com/R2nigEaee7

Nelson Vivas auditions for the Incredible Hulk after being sent off during Boca-Estudiantes. pic.twitter.com/7wgPCkT2E2

Ian Wright looks like Danny Murphy's social worker, trying to put in a good word for him to the parole board pic.twitter.com/liVgbQ5Tpk

Think Garth Crooks has just died pic.twitter.com/coyzWNi5bw

Stearman and Weimann scoring for Wolves, whose names sound like a Geordie lady begging her husband not to leave.

This picture of Sam Allardyce dressed up as Cheryl Cole at a charity Christmas party is utterly sensational. pic.twitter.com/KMn9T5wOF6

Tony Adams new training regime is underway at Granada! You can't beat it pic.twitter.com/x34Lk3wlCJ

Imagine signing a player called Mambo and not giving him the number 5 shirt. Poor form from Ebbsfleet United. pic.twitter.com/ZFjVGlXRIV

Was great to meet this man finally today. I still maintain he's the best hurler in Kildare. Good luck this weekend @Johnsts4 pic.twitter.com/cgc1NebsyI

When you already picked your character in Tekken & your brother still tryna decide. pic.twitter.com/0CybBU3vx3

When you meet your lifelong hero and your girlfriend takes a bunny filtered photo... pic.twitter.com/6ftuqybp7w

Swear this bloke is taping a toy car to his leg? pic.twitter.com/Owj84o4tEX

Little bit starstruck I must say @emrata pic.twitter.com/FaiWnvwF1y

Remember, everyone, your results in the Leaving Cert don't mark you for life. Defeat in the Leinster Schools Senior Cup final does.

how have I just seen a lad out for a meal watching the football on the sly pic.twitter.com/ZuAXesebxS

Kevin Friend getting his final warning from Zlatan. #mufc #Afcb pic.twitter.com/tUGD1X73eW

Who said a Championship player couldn’t make the cover of Fifa 18! @easportsfifa pic.twitter.com/C0b2PM7pah

When the ref asks to see ur studs before kick off pic.twitter.com/7HyDQ5PwUE

Fr Gerard McAleer is also included in the backroom team . He was given 3 years, 2 Hail Mary's and 1 Our Father.

Think I've found my favourite ever GIF pic.twitter.com/CVDDwthfBw

Sky's new player graphics look like the loading screen to a triple threat match on Smackdown vs Raw 2007 pic.twitter.com/yx9E8Ob8qf

Half of all boxing photos look like gay weddings pic.twitter.com/K3sOhm2VlK

Shouts to Cowdenbeath's Jordan Garden for conceding the greatest penalty of this, or any other, season - pic.twitter.com/VqruEUB8pF

Summer for me is about time with family . pic.twitter.com/dtft1CZoyl

With some little Tyrone people, one of whom asked me "Did you play for Tyrone?" pic.twitter.com/pDxSiDoWUt

Looks like Tyrone need to start doing RTE interviews next year #SundayGameTeam of the year!

41. (Sound required)

Can't explain why but this video of Phil Neville doing step overs to the piano from Vanessa Carlton's 1000 miles brings me so much joy pic.twitter.com/QySJ5MHnmP — Si Lloyd (@SmnLlyd5) October 13, 2017

42.

When your maw sends you to Asda with yer da pic.twitter.com/tUIXLrmvTD — grant rudder (@grantrudder) February 10, 2017

43.

44. (Sound required)

So my dads soccer team won and this was the result.... pic.twitter.com/3zdHmf0E5P — صوفيا (@sdeezy_) October 8, 2017

45.

I said I've been to the year 3000 not much has changed but I did see Ray parlour pic.twitter.com/R5uwjAMlUy — Tom Cardus (@tom_cardus) September 15, 2017

46.

47.

Yesterday's game summed up in 11 seconds..... pic.twitter.com/JgDBmVrUGe — Greg Clayton (@gregclayo) August 20, 2017

48.

Currently watching Ospina trying to pronounce "share" on loop. pic.twitter.com/5q0bL3vDT5 — Andy Ha (@_AndyHa) August 2, 2017

49.

50.

At least if nukes start flying this week Arsenal will have signed off with the most Arsenal performance possible — Jack McCaffrey (@jackmcc93) August 11, 2017

51.

For some reason Rafa looks like an unscrupulous local businessman trying to laugh off accusations from the BBC's Rogue Traders pic.twitter.com/UXQy83q4lA — Nick Miller (@NickMiller79) July 3, 2017

52.

53.

The Arsenal team have arrived. Ty starts at right wingback pic.twitter.com/UWPM52fbps — Kick Arse (@kickarseHD) April 17, 2017

54.

Someone please find the sniper in the stands !! Hahaha @kylewalker2 u ok boi ?! pic.twitter.com/0BNIUbrTNI — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) September 9, 2017

55.

56.

I can't prove it for sure, but I'm pretty definite various Egyptian civilisations from the 1st century BC onwards have been waiting for Mo Salah pic.twitter.com/JOaS3EMPkF — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) November 30, 2017

57.

Apologies, cow calved and just into game now. 23 mins played, SFL Div 1 Final - Devenish 0-6 v Ederney 1-4 pic.twitter.com/5H7gAXzqoh — Fermanagh GAA (@FermanaghGAA) October 14, 2017

58.

59.

Perfecting some free kicks today, but who's got better technique? Retweet for me, like for soccer-cat pic.twitter.com/ahMvQ7S7Zb — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) February 8, 2017

60.

Good technique. Got to get ball or man big man. You got neither there! None shall pass. https://t.co/WjuzMkYDQS — Joseph Barton (@Joey7Barton) January 9, 2017

61.

So if you put 20 euro on you will lose 20 euro. #leinster https://t.co/ENBWBNVoLd — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) January 7, 2017

62.

Don't want to alarm anyone at Marseille, but I'm not sure Kostas Mitroglou writing his name on the table is legally binding pic.twitter.com/5BmcGoO5Vp — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) September 1, 2017

63.

This makes having this stupid name all my stupid life entirely worthwhile pic.twitter.com/6kLYd3Qtj7 — Steven Chicken (@StevenChicken) August 31, 2017

64.

Alan Brazil and Southend manager Phil Brown are discussing the North Korea crisis on Talksport. What a time to be (briefly) alive. — Steve Anglesey (@sanglesey) August 9, 2017

65.

Sam Allardyce, Craig Shakespeare & Sammy Lee. Has their ever been a management team more likely to be found in a carvery? — Gilles (@gillesoffthenet) November 29, 2017

66.

A snapshot of what life under a Sean Dyche dictatorship might be like. pic.twitter.com/otYJ6IT0sM — Matt Summers (@Matchewww) November 20, 2017

67.

Just using the Football Manager editor to allow players to get 17th Century illnesses and injuries. Glen Johnson caught the plague. pic.twitter.com/ubCJ3B1oYW — Panini Cheapskates (@CheapPanini) September 24, 2017

68.

Frank Lampard on 9/11 and how a bad situation became even worse pic.twitter.com/SYuU7glMR0 — RamAlbumClub (@RamAlbumClub) September 11, 2017

69.

4 years later. Wayne Rooney still pissing these two City fans off #mufc pic.twitter.com/ajoBeOKCnp — Adam (@kamikazemufc) August 21, 2017

70.

Rangers have been dumped out of Europe by a team from a country that you could completely carpet, with underlay, for under £75. — Danny Baker (@prodnose) July 4, 2017

71.

I'll admit that if I was American president I would tweet similar gifs https://t.co/v2p4nkxgEs — Jack McCaffrey (@jackmcc93) July 2, 2017

72.

Was it something I said? pic.twitter.com/UnhC0WvUqV — Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) July 16, 2017

73.

I'm on holiday in Zambia at the moment. We just got mugged by a family of baboons at Vitoria Falls. Stolen handbags and rabies shots. Funniest and most terrifying day ever — Steve Collins Jr (@StevieCollinsJR) December 13, 2017

74.

Getting married tomorrow. Most advice has been to "just enjoy the day", like a League One side about to lose a Wembley FA Cup semi-final 5-0 — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) April 12, 2017

75.

I thought we'd got rid of this kind of hooliganism from the English game... pic.twitter.com/dZMTBKNevw — FinⓄ (@Fino76) April 8, 2017

76.

Bilic looks like a disgraced sea captain explaining why a ship capsized. pic.twitter.com/FiotQZEXOW — its christmas tom (@toonlowdown) March 6, 2017

77.

78.

'Champions of England, you'll never sing that', sing the Chelsea fans to Huddersfield who won their first league title 31 years before Chelsea — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) December 12, 2017

79.

Real Madrid's new signing Theo Hernandez's attempt at kick-ups is the funniest thing you'll see tonight.



pic.twitter.com/kGfyD0XGuq — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) July 10, 2017

80.

81.

Lustig and Sinclair resort to desperate measures in attempt to defy ice lolly ban at photoshoot pic.twitter.com/9z5u67Pcmn — Oldfirmfacts (@Oldfirmfacts1) June 12, 2017

82.

83.

Choose life. Choose a job. Choose a career. Choose football. Choose being Chelsea's new backup central defender. pic.twitter.com/CbOsPa0xO3 — David★Jack (@DamJef) August 20, 2017

84.

Introducing #BadCoaching



We challenged four of the world's best golfers to give prank lessons to unsuspecting fans. Here's what happened... pic.twitter.com/F7VpSslM0r — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) November 10, 2017

85.

This is the coldest move by a punter I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/TBlGStBsvi — Eric Fawcett (@Efawcett7) August 27, 2017

86.

The Panama ball boy did what he had to do to get his country to the World Cup last night... pic.twitter.com/VuJpFrZRvR — The Away Fans Videos (@TheAwayFansVids) October 11, 2017

87.

88.

Live scenes in Everton's boardroom pic.twitter.com/7HuB73rxkF — Joe Gilmore (@Gilology) October 23, 2017

89.

This is the new official GIF for when a joke goes over someone’s head pic.twitter.com/MqhKPbayCF — Santhony Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) September 16, 2017

90. (Sound required)

91.

Whoever drops the fiver first loses winner keeps fiver! When you want to watch the fitba in peace pic.twitter.com/NibpgGcaDT — @thommybhoy (@eirebhoy) August 21, 2017

92.

93.

This is Chuckie and Tommy from Rugrats now. Feel old yet? pic.twitter.com/K9sbH187rr — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) May 2, 2017

94.

Mum of the Year 2017 pic.twitter.com/WxbYXCGmQs — Brian Spanner (@BrianSpanner1) March 11, 2017

95.

Positive week, managed to get through 20 minutes of ice skating without getting injured pic.twitter.com/FjCvOmLQif — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) December 5, 2017

96.

When you got an open goal but your teams defence is so bad you gotta make sure you’re not conceding at the same time pic.twitter.com/XPlL8t0aHs — #BWIGM (@JamzLdnKmt) November 21, 2017

97.

Wait... Wait...

Did this guy really try and bicycle kick a balloon in broad daylight on the street #ImHowling pic.twitter.com/GbPulBbxqc — #3ShotsOfTequila (@MarvAbbey) November 12, 2017

98.

Andy Gray thinks Tony Blair was Prime Minister in the 1970s; Richard Keys 'corrects' him that it was the 1980s. pic.twitter.com/ig1sK3WpUg — Ashley Connick (@AshleyConnick) September 15, 2017

99.

Paul Scholes tries not to laugh Gerrard talks about failing to win the league #mufc pic.twitter.com/d2zu5bRTg4 — United Xtra (@utdxtra) October 18, 2017

100.