The small part of Dublin where Irish greats Brady, Stapleton and O'Leary grew up just miles apart

Dublin Soccer Hotspots, Part 5: Artane/Coolock/Whitehall

(l-r) David O&#039;Leary, Frank Stapleton and Liam Brady all signed for Arsenal back in 1973 Expand

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Four miles. That’s the distance, as Liam Brady makes it, between the houses on the northside of Dublin where he, David O’Leary and Frank Stapleton grew up.

A combined tally of 211 caps and 12 major medals is some haul for three boys from such a small area. Then add in the family ties and the Ireland caps won by Liam’s brother Ray and David’s sibling Pierce and it’s a pretty impressive honours list for a small area.

“You had Frank over in Artane, David off Ballymun Avenue, the three of us were maybe four miles apart.