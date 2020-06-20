Close

The Roy Keane interview, Part One: Fear of failure, finding peace in lockdown and why he's trying to lighten up

Barry Egan chats exclusively with Roy Keane on his career, his family, Saipan, Cork and the pursuit of happiness

Roy Keane, pictured last September prior to the Off The Ball live broadcast with Gary Neville at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre to launch Cadbury's third year as sponsor of the Premier League. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Barry Egan

It was early September last year and Roy Keane was in Dublin with Gary Neville for a gig at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, talking about their Manchester United glory years. 

At the Marker Hotel, alongside the theatre, I was introduced to Keane a few hours before he went on stage. I’d never spoken to him before, but we got talking over a coffee. It was a chat, not an interview — that much was made clear. Very definitely not an interview.

The previous weekend, Dublin and Kerry had played out a draw in the All-Ireland football final. Had I been to the game, he asked? I told him I’d spent the day at Temple Street Hospital with my four-year-old after she’d broken her arm at the playground.