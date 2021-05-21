The Life of Reilly - From Serie A dreams to Sam Maguire hopes

It was a curious mix of wanderlust and ambition that drove Meath’s newest footballer, Fionn Reilly, to Italy to try and climb the soccer pyramid there.

An unusual concoction of having nothing to lose and wanting to see how far he could go that saw him swap Ireland for Italy and Kells for Puglia, where he’d play in the fifth tier of the professional game there.

And last weekend, his sporting life less ordinary took on another dimension when he made a point-scoring debut for the Royals as they recovered to see off Westmeath. But had things been different, he’d likely still be in Italy.

Reilly’s was a circuitous route to senior football. He had always been talented but coming up, it felt as if he had broken a mirror by kicking a black cat. By the time he was 14, he’d already had two knee surgeries. Before he was 18, he’d added a broken ankle to his list of serious injuries.

Along the way he’d dislocate a shoulder and pick up several other niggles. But in between those setbacks, sport somehow flourished. And despite everything he was still good enough to play for Drogheda United a couple of times and line out for the Meath U-21s.

Read More

And with his education complete after studying a Master’s in Nutrition in Glasgow, Reilly had a decision to make. If he returned home to Kells, instinct would draw him back to his club football and Gaeil Colmcille and their continued pursuit of a Meath SFC crown.

But a chance to play soccer somewhere else, and take the road less travelled, intrigued him.

“I was looking to go back to soccer but if I stayed in Ireland, from past experience, I’d rather play Gaelic,” Reilly said. “So I was looking at what other options I had. I had the two degrees behind me and I was thinking that before I got working I’d like to give the soccer a go.

“It just so happened my uncle lived in Italy for 10 or 12 years and I was chatting away to him. And I said is there any chance any of your pals over there would know anyone involved in football? He said leave it with me and I’ll see if anyone has an in with a club.

“Within a week I was in Italy, on trial with a team and it just went from there.”

It was late 2018 when he flew to Italy and into the unknown.

“I went over. Not a word of Italian. Literally I could say ‘hello’ and ‘goodbye’ and that was it. And these two boys picked me up and drove me two hours to where I was going. And you’re sitting in the back thinking, ‘What am I doing here?’.”

Reilly had signed with the Avetrana club in the Eccellenza league the fifth tier of Italian football. At that level, the leagues are split into geographic regions with Avetrana playing in the Puglia divisions. And if he was being launched into the unknown wasn’t enough, his uncle, his only connection to the country, had moved to Paris.

In every way, Reilly was in sink-or-swim territory.

“I was down the very south in the heel of Italy. There were very few English speakers in the region so the first few weeks I’d have my uncle on the phone translating what the managers and coaches were saying. And they would be talking back through him.

"So for the first couple of weeks it was tough trying to get the hang of things and the language. That was the good thing about being thrown in there. You have to learn. So I picked it up quick enough.”

If he picked up the language quickly enough, there were some cultural elements that he had to learn the hard way.

“The thing about their coffees . . . I went to get a cappuccino after lunch one day and the looks I got,” he laughs. “You can’t be going for it after the morning you have to go for the espresso. So by the end of it I was converted to drinking the little espressos. You have to embrace that kind of thing.”

Despite the challenges he settled in quickly. At the season’s end, he returned to Ireland and played championship with Kells but one day his phone lit up. An offer from another club was on the table.

Atletico Azzurra Colli also played in the Eccellenza league but they operated in the Marche division, which contained stronger and more wealthy clubs.

Amongst them was Ancona, who had operated in Serie A as recently as 2004 and once made the news when a spokesman for the Vatican denied suggestion the Holy See was about to take an interest in the club.

“Clubs like them were down in our league after financial problems. They’d get a few thousand at their matches, but we’d have a few hundred because it’s a small region. But we played teams who were in Serie A and Serie B but are back down because of money problems so they have a decent following and some good players.”

The money was good enough to live on but some players supplemented their income with part-time work. At times, he took on remote research work from UCD but life was good. Reilly had an apartment in San Benedetto overlooking the sea and was playing well and scoring goals.

One newspaper wrote an article on the ‘Only Irishman in the league’. Then the pandemic brought the world to a halt.

“That was 2019 and I was flying that year and into 2020. And then Covid hit in February or March over there. It was one of the first countries that got a bad doing. So I was stuck there for a month on my own in the apartment. It was grim enough now.”

Lockdown in Italy was severe.

“You had to have a cert going to the shop. And there was police everywhere. You couldn’t be seen out and about. You had to print off a form and you put your name on it and write the purpose of why you are outside.

“So it was very strict on what you could and could not do. You couldn’t go on the beach, there was police the whole way, so you couldn’t go out on it for a run. There was a little park beside me where you could do a little running. But you were very restricted. You weren’t really meant to be out and exercising but there were one or two spots you could get away with it.”

With the league cancelled, he eventually got home on an emergency flight from Rome. Reilly was quickly back in with Gaeil Colmcille, helping them reach a county final which they’d lose in the most heartbreaking way possible, when Ratoath’s Joey Wallace, now his Meath team-mate, stole in for a goal at the death.

At that stage Andy McEntee made another attempt to lure him into the set-up. However, Italy had already called and Reilly was on his way again.

“I went back over again to the same team, around October 2020, and I was over for three or four weeks and they had to cancel the season because the numbers were through the roof.”

He was back home again and this time, he answered McEntee’s call. Last Sunday, he was part of the Meath cavalry that rode to the rescue.

Meath’s subs chipped in with 0-5 to get off them off to a winning start. Making his debut was a dream come true. On Sunday they face Down where a win could guarantee them into promotion play-off match.

“I’d been training well and I was ready to come in at any stage be it one minute in or one minute left and you are ready to go. And of all years it will be a squad effort this year. The games will be coming thick and fast and Niall (Ronan) and the S&C lads have us well prepared.”

There’s no telling where his journey will take him next.