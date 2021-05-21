| 9.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The Life of Reilly - From Serie A dreams to Sam Maguire hopes

Once of Italian soccer’s fifth tier, Fionn Reilly’s shoulder is now firmly to the Meath wheel

Fionn Reilly in the red and blue striped jersey of Atletico Azzurra Collo, his second Italian club, in the Eccellenza league Marche division Expand
Being watced in Italy by his uncle Eddie Reilly and his grandmother Carmel Reilly Expand
Meath&rsquo;s Fionn Reilly and Kieran Martin of Westmeath. Photo: Brian Reilly-Troy/Inpho Expand

Close

Fionn Reilly in the red and blue striped jersey of Atletico Azzurra Collo, his second Italian club, in the Eccellenza league Marche division

Fionn Reilly in the red and blue striped jersey of Atletico Azzurra Collo, his second Italian club, in the Eccellenza league Marche division

Being watced in Italy by his uncle Eddie Reilly and his grandmother Carmel Reilly

Being watced in Italy by his uncle Eddie Reilly and his grandmother Carmel Reilly

Meath&rsquo;s Fionn Reilly and Kieran Martin of Westmeath. Photo: Brian Reilly-Troy/Inpho

Meath’s Fionn Reilly and Kieran Martin of Westmeath. Photo: Brian Reilly-Troy/Inpho

/

Fionn Reilly in the red and blue striped jersey of Atletico Azzurra Collo, his second Italian club, in the Eccellenza league Marche division

Donnchadh Boyle Twitter Email

It was a curious mix of wanderlust and ambition that drove Meath’s newest footballer, Fionn Reilly, to Italy to try and climb the soccer pyramid there.

An unusual concoction of having nothing to lose and wanting to see how far he could go that saw him swap Ireland for Italy and Kells for Puglia, where he’d play in the fifth tier of the professional game there.

Most Watched

Privacy