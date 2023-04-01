The good, the bad, the ugly of a week in Irish sport but we’re finally starting to refuse to accept racism

It was a good, a bad and an ugly week in Irish sport. The good was Ireland’s performance against France and the best bit of all might have been man of the match Chiedozie Ogbene pumping up the crowd in the 88th minute as the Aviva rocked like it hadn’t done in a long time.

The bad was a national sporting heroine reacting to a question about a hateful tweet she had reposted in a manner that seemed to suggest a certain lack of contrition.

The ugly was the abuse directed at the Ireland under 15 soccer team by racists who questioned the right of black players to represent this country. Players on Kerry FC’s League of Ireland team received similar treatment.

These three stories are connected.

Ogbene’s sporting background could hardly be more Irish. After an outstanding underage career with Nemo Rangers, where erstwhile Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s son and namesake was a teammate, he switched to League of Ireland soccer with Cork and Limerick before securing a move to England.

He’s done well at Rotherham United, but his performances with Ireland have been at a different level altogether. Pulling on the green jersey has the same effect on Ogbene that donning the Spiderman costume has on Peter Parker.

One of international football’s most appealing features is the way some players are inspired to reach new heights by love of their country. Ogbene is one of those players. Ireland is his country. It’s also the country of Gavin Bazunu, Adam Idah and Michael Obafemi, who all made important contributions last Monday night. And of Ade Solanke, who captained the under 15 team which beat Latvia 6-0 two Tuesdays ago, of Charles Akinrintayo who scored twice, of Luke Chukwu who also got on the scoresheet, and of Jaden Umeh who hit the target when the team repeated the scoreline two days later.

Solanke and Akinrintayo are Shamrock Rovers players, as are fellow team members Muhammad Oladiti and Goodness Ogbonna, Chukwu plays with Bohemians and Umeh with Cork City.

Like countless generations of Irish youngsters, they got their start with local schoolboy teams. Every youngster getting that start dreams of playing for Ireland. Scoring on your debut as Akinrintayo and Chukwu did should be one of the happiest moments of your life.

Instead those impressive victories were overshadowed by racist comments directed at the team. The FAI were quick to defend the players. Ireland under 21 boss Jim Crawford described the comments as coming from “a minority of the uneducated and the ignorant.”

​

Perhaps the most impressive statement came from Adam Idah, a past victim of such abuse, who told the players to “keep their heads up and don’t listen to what anyone says,” before noting: “The lads know themselves they are Irish, no matter what colour skin you are, what religion you are.”

This latest incident isn’t an isolated one. Online celebrations of success by black Irish stars frequently draw racist comments in response. It’s not new either.

Rhasidat Adeleke may be the country’s most promising young sports star.

The Dublin woman cuts an impressive figure both on the track where she’s progressed to world class status at 400m and off it where she’s articulate, intelligent and good humoured.Three years ago, aged just 17, she told how she’d “endured many acts of racism since I was a child. Over the years I got used to it and kind of accepted it was something I’ll just have to face throughout my life.”

What’s really heartbreaking is that Adeleke thought racism here had decreased “until I started representing Ireland internationally. Each year I found that racist remarks would flood the comments section under posts of my international success. 2017 was the first time I’d experienced it, at the age of 14.”

The footballers who suffered the same fate last week are the same age now as Adeleke was then. For them, too, success in the green jersey has provided further education in the subject of Irish racism.

It’s a subject most Irish people don’t like to think about. It’s easy to be complacent about it. The colour of our skin makes that an option. We prefer to dwell on English or American racism rather than our own.

Adeleke did say that “the positive comments outweighed the negative.” The hardcore racists are a minority of the population. But they’re not a negligible one and were out in force in the wake of the Kellie Harrington controversy.

To hear some of Harrington’s defenders, you’d swear the Olympic gold medallist had sent a tweet saying something like: ‘The wisdom of an open door immigration policy seems questionable given current pressure on our economic infrastructure and housing supply,’ and been pilloried for expressing a conservative political viewpoint.

In fact she’d retweeted someone who used the horrific murder of a child to try stigmatise immigrants as criminals, and added comments of her own. She could hardly expect to get a free pass on that.

But she did. From October all the way until last Tuesday when Shane Hannon of Off The Ball asked her about it. The boxer could have welcomed the chance to express regret. Anyone can make a mistake. Instead she railed against his temerity in even putting the question to her. It scarcely suggested a change of heart even if a formulaic apology dripping with PR cliches followed in due course.

Why did it take so long for the question to be asked? That’s on Irish sports journalism and our tendency to equate sporting success with morality. The public also like the idea that all our sporting heroes are lovely people.

I’m not a big witch hunt fan. If Spar want to keep Harrington as a corporate ambassador, let them at it. Like all businesses the only morality they recognise is the bottom line. If backing her sells more packets of biscuits and cans of soup than dropping her, that’s the option they’ll take.

Appeals for Harrington to clarify her attitude towards immigrants are pointless. We’ve a pretty good idea how she feels on the subject. Nothing could be more worthless than another compelled quickfire apology.

Instead she might take a little time to think about the identity of her most fervent apologists.

A quick perusal of their social media output brings to mind Seán Ó Faoláin’s comment that reading Seanad debates on censorship resembled, “A long, slow trawl through a sewage bed.”

​

Here is the usual ‘Ireland Is Full’ slurry, the demonisation of asylum seekers, the ‘Great Replacement’, conspiracy theories, the paranoia and the perpetual self-pitying lament that the Woke PC Mob won’t let you say anything these days. Is this really who an Olympic champion wants as her biggest fans?

It’s been a good, a bad and an ugly week in Ireland. This is where we are at the moment. It’s up to us where we go next.

Five weeks ago, a Waterford minor hurler was racially abused during a match against Offaly. That incident shows there’s still a long way to go. But the Waterford team’s decision to walk off the pitch in solidarity with their teammate suggests we might be getting there. There was a time the player would have been advised to accept the abuse.

We’re learning. It can be a slow process. Yet in the words of Martin Luther King, “The arc of the moral universe is long but it bends towards justice.”

Like the young Waterford players, we have to decide where our sympathy lies. With black Irish kids subjected to racist abuse just for pulling on the green jersey? Or with Kellie Harrington for having to answer a simple question about a tweet no-one forced her to post?

Think of Chiedozie Ogbene outshining Kylian Mbappe, roasting Theo Hernandez, putting in cross after cross, running his heart out, giving everything for Ireland and full of regret afterwards that he couldn’t have given more.

Then think of someone who spends their time composing semi-literate messages of hate because their greatest ambition in life is to try and hurt people of a different colour.

Whose Ireland would you prefer to live in?