The good, the bad, the ugly of a week in Irish sport but we’re finally starting to refuse to accept racism

Eamonn Sweeney

&lsquo;Chiedozie Ogbene&rsquo;s sporting background could hardly be more Irish.&rsquo; Picture by Stephen McCarthy Expand

It was a good, a bad and an ugly week in Irish sport. The good was Ireland’s performance against France and the best bit of all might have been man of the match Chiedozie Ogbene pumping up the crowd in the 88th minute as the Aviva rocked like it hadn’t done in a long time.

The bad was a national sporting heroine reacting to a question about a hateful tweet she had reposted in a manner that seemed to suggest a certain lack of contrition.

