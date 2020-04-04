| 12.2°C Dublin

The Covid diaries - Take it one day at a time. This is just like riding the Tour

Paul Kimmage

Bernard Thevenet steers Paul Kimmage through the crowd at the top of Alpe d&rsquo;Huez during the 1986 Tour de France Expand

The first time I saw my wife was the summer of 1981. She was sitting with her brother, Donal, on the bonnet of the family Renault 4 in Balscadden, the most northerly village in Co Dublin. We stroll down there most afternoons for our lockdown ration of exercise so it's not exactly Memory Lane, and I'm not sure why I was reminded of it on Tuesday, or what prompted what was said.

Anyway, I said it: "I can't even begin to contemplate the chaos my life would be, if I hadn't noticed you that day."

Some new-born lambs were chasing their mums around a meadow just beyond the bridge: