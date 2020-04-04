The Covid diaries - Take it one day at a time. This is just like riding the Tour

The first time I saw my wife was the summer of 1981. She was sitting with her brother, Donal, on the bonnet of the family Renault 4 in Balscadden, the most northerly village in Co Dublin. We stroll down there most afternoons for our lockdown ration of exercise so it's not exactly Memory Lane, and I'm not sure why I was reminded of it on Tuesday, or what prompted what was said.

Anyway, I said it: "I can't even begin to contemplate the chaos my life would be, if I hadn't noticed you that day."

Some new-born lambs were chasing their mums around a meadow just beyond the bridge:

"Baaaaaa"

"Baaaaaa"

"Baaaaaa"

"Baaaaaa"

It was melodic, almost soothing, but not quite what the moment required. So I waited. And waited. And eventually had to dig. "You know, Ann," I said, "I'm sure there's an appropriate response to what I've just said."

"Oh no," she smiled. "I agree."

I've been having these dreams. Covid dreams. I'm on the road. Travelling. Familiar places. Strange events. I'm at this golf course, a place called Linton in England with Dermot Gilleece. We've been invited for drinks in the clubhouse library and it's kind of a big deal, as Anchorman might say, with its waft of rich mahogany and tons of leather-bound books.

There's a framed portrait of Tony Jacklin on the wall. "This was his club," Dermot explains. "He played here as a boy. It's why he always excelled on courses designed by Tillinghast."

Which is exactly the kind of thing Dermot might say. But I know he's not saying it. I know this is a dream because I'm thinking, 'I hope I remember this when I wake up. It will make a great column.'

Another dream. I'm on the Tour de France - the summit finish at Alpe d'Huez - making notes on the riders as they finish. The sweat. The scars. The pain. A familiar face has stepped from a car and joined the cluster of bodies. Bernard Thevenet, a Tour legend and celebrated team manager, is checking his watch and looking anxiously down the road.

Thirty-five minutes have passed since the leaders finished and there's a chance Thevenet's youngest rider will be hors delai - outside the time limit - if he doesn't get here soon. Five minutes pass. It's getting dark and starting to hail. The kid - a spitting image of a young Thevenet - looms into view. Thevenet grabs his saddle and ushers him through the crowd: "C'est bien, mon petit. C'est tres bien."

Which, again, is exactly the kind of thing Bernard would say. But I've woken up now and I'm staring at the ceiling: "That was mad, Ted."

The oddest things take root in the fissures of your mind. Take Gloria. I was 15 years old in the summer of 1977 when she rocketed up the charts with a shit-kickers anthem that was greeted with derision by kids like us in rough suburbs of Dublin.

'One day at a time Sweet Jesus

That's all I'm asking from you

Just give me the strength

To do every day what I have to do'

I mean, seriously.

What was that all about?

Nobody swears as comically, or lyrically, as the great Eddie Jordan. But Tony Cascarino could give him a run. He had just come from the supermarket when we spoke on Friday and was aghast at what he'd witnessed and heard. "People complaining there was no rice and comparing it to the war," he harrumphed. "I mean, for fark sake Paul, it's nothing like the farking war! There's no rice? Eat farking pasta! There's no Camembert? Eat farking Brie!"

I love Cas.

I interviewed Tony Jacklin once but Thevenet was a boyhood idol. It was that summer of '77 - a month before Sweet Jesus - when he won his second Tour de France, and a month after that when his poster went up in the bedroom I shared with my brother, Raphael. I can still see him; bronzed legs and arms glistening with sweat in that gorgeous yellow vest. His immaculate grey Peugeot shimmering in the Alpine sun. A god.

Richie Sadlier writes some great columns in The Irish Times. Tuesday's struck a chord. It opened with a concern he shared once with a friend during a walk around Marlay Park. Richie was in recovery at the time and worried about a speech he had to deliver at another friend's wedding. "How will I stay off drink when everyone's hammered?" he wondered.

His walking friend was also in recovery. "When's the wedding?" he inquired.

"Ten months," Richie said.

"I'll give you some advice I was given years ago. Yesterday's dinner is gone, and tomorrow's hasn't been cooked yet, so don't waste your time and energy imagining what it will taste like. Just give your attention to what's on your plate today."

Why did that strike a chord? Good question.

The fourth of July 1986 was a Friday. I can state that with absolute certainty because I was driven into Paris by Bernard Thevenet to start my first Tour de France. The opening stage was an eyeballs-out 4.6 kilometre time-trial in the western suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt.

It was followed on Saturday morning by a short (88km) but incredibly intense blitz through the streets to Sceaux, and by another balls-out battering - a 55km team time trial - on Saturday afternoon.

It was raining when I pulled back the curtain on Sunday morning, and absolutely bucketing down when we drove to the start in the suburb of Levallois-Perret. I grabbed a coffee and sought refuge in a tent near the start area with my friend, Martin Earley, an Englishman, Sean Yates, and a Norwegian, Dag Otto Lauritzen. The mood was sombre as we contemplated six hours in the rain.

Then the late Paul Sherwen pulled up a chair. He was commentating for Channel 4 but was a veteran of seven Tours and knew exactly where to stick the knife: "Never mind lads, only four more Sundays to go," he laughed. And I started laughing too until I realised he wasn't joking. We had lost two riders, taken a kicking in three stages, and still hadn't left Paris. And there were four more Sundays still to race.

Don't read the bible. That was my first mistake. The bible - or race manual - charted and dissected every kilometre of every stage, the next climb, a tricky descent, the place to launch a winning attack or finishing sprint, and was an essential part of your racing kit. The mistake was to look beyond the next page.

I remember that Sunday evening after the wet ride from Paris, picking it up with an almost childish glee and flicking forward eight pages to the Pyrenees: The Col de Burdincurutcheta . . . the Col d'Ichere . . . the Col de Marie-Blanque . . . the Col du Tourmalet . . . the Col d'Aspin . . . the Col de Peyresourde . . . Superbagneres.

Then, in the second week, flicking forward to the mythical climbs in the Alps: the Col de Vars . . . the Col d'Izoard . . . the Col de Granon . . . the Col du Galibier . . . the Col de la Croix de Fer . . . L'Alpe d'Huez.

Then the third week arrives and the penny finally drops and you find yourself singing Gloria.

'One day at a time, sweet Jesus

That's all I'm asking from you.

Give me the strength

To do every day what I have to do'

Except you're doing it on your hands and knees.

I've made a list of people I'm still talking to after 30 years of journalism. Or rather the people still talking to me. The maillot jaune is Gary O'Toole. He was my third interview in 1990 when I started at the Sunday Tribune, and was still picking up the phone when I called him last week.

For once, he sounded slightly weary. He's frontline - or pretty close to it - in the battle with the virus, and was considering when we might see sunshine again . . . a walk on the beach . . . a glass of wine . . . some light at the end of the tunnel.

"Don't go there," I said. "Take it one day at a time. This is just like riding the Tour."

My son, Luke, was sitting opposite. He looked at me and shook his head: "There's no way the Tour is this hard, dad."

But dads know best.