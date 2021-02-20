| 9°C Dublin

Team Of Us? Team Of Whoever’s Handy more like 

Eamonn Sweeney

The Ireland team before the clash with France. Photo: Ramsey Cardy

The Ireland team before the clash with France. Photo: Ramsey Cardy

The IRFU’s overseas player policy cheapens the green jersey. They’re not only selling the soul of Irish rugby, but getting a poor price for it. Of more than a dozen overseas players capped for Ireland only two, CJ Stander and Bundee Aki, could be regarded as unqualified successes.

From that point of view the project’s apotheosis arrived in the 24th minute of our match against England on St Patricks Day 2018 when Aki’s great break saw him put Stander in for a try which set us on the way to a Grand Slam.

Its nadir was reached last Sunday as Jamison Gibson-Park’s mistake presented France with their first try, James Lowe’s lacklustre defending contributed to their second and Billy Burns added to his kicking disaster from the previous week by failing to see a massive overlap in the opening minutes.

