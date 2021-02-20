The IRFU’s overseas player policy cheapens the green jersey. They’re not only selling the soul of Irish rugby, but getting a poor price for it. Of more than a dozen overseas players capped for Ireland only two, CJ Stander and Bundee Aki, could be regarded as unqualified successes.

From that point of view the project’s apotheosis arrived in the 24th minute of our match against England on St Patricks Day 2018 when Aki’s great break saw him put Stander in for a try which set us on the way to a Grand Slam.

Its nadir was reached last Sunday as Jamison Gibson-Park’s mistake presented France with their first try, James Lowe’s lacklustre defending contributed to their second and Billy Burns added to his kicking disaster from the previous week by failing to see a massive overlap in the opening minutes.

Then again, devotees of the project may regard the match as a high point given that Ireland started with five overseas players in their line-up. Fully one third of an Irish team was composed of men who not long ago were hoping to play for New Zealand, South Africa and England.

A percentage like that is in danger of turning Ireland into not so much a national team as a franchise. Team Of Us? Team Of Whoever’s Handy more like. National pride might not seem a terribly sophisticated concept but it’s an essential part of international competition. Without it, why have national teams at all?

I have little time for cheap populist jibes at Irish rugby players as ‘West Brits’ and the like. Such language harks back to the days of the GAA Ban and the idea that some games were more Irish than others. Thoughts of Willie Duggan, Moss Keane, Paul O’Connell, Brian O’Driscoll, Ronan O’Gara and a few dozen others suffice to scotch that nonsense. Few players in any sport have represented Ireland with as much passion as our best rugby players.

National pride is the intangible quality which enables small countries to punch above their weight in the international arena. It has enabled Ireland, Wales and Scotland to defy demographic disadvantages and prevent England and France walking over them year after year.

If you’re going to dilute that by capping foreigners willy nilly there needs to be a very good reason. But the truth is that, leaving patriotic notions aside, the project player policy isn’t even justified from a pragmatic point of view.

Only Stander and Aki, and perhaps Jared Payne, could be said to have added anything to the national team. How did Ireland benefit by capping Robbie Diack, Richardt Strauss, Rodney Ah You, Jean Kleyn, Nathan White, and Quinn Roux?

Kleyn will largely be remembered for denying Devin Toner a place at the World Cup and doing little to justify his own place once he got there. And there seems something very wrong about the fact that two of the most whole-hearted players ever to play here, John Muldoon and Billy Holland have four caps between them while Roux has 16.

Even Stander’s contribution, fine though it has been, has resulted in Rhys Ruddock and Jack Conan getting a reduced number of caps. How would they have done in his stead? We’ll never know.

The recent elevation of Burns and Gibson-Park is an illustration of everything that’s wrong about the overseas player policy. Jack Carty and Ross Byrne are probably better outhalves than Burns and seemed logical stand-ins for Johnny Sexton in the absence of Joey Carberry.

Burns is not a project player per se as he qualifies for Ireland under the grandparent rule, but given that he won an under 20 World Cup with England, his joining the Irish ranks at the age of 25 seems just as opportunistic. Once he figured he wasn’t going to make it with England and declared for Ireland, he moved ahead of Carty in the pecking order and has now superseded Byrne.

Gibson-Park’s promotion took place with equal alacrity. Yet the evidence of recent years with Leinster hardly suggests he’s clearly a better scrumhalf than Luke McGrath, who’s currently out of the squad altogether. Perhaps if John Cooney had been born in New Zealand he might have a few more caps for Ireland.

Then there are the players who may represent the half-back future for Ireland, Harry Byrne, Craig Casey, perhaps Ben Healy and Ciarán Frawley. Their progression to the first team has been held up because the option exists to go with more experienced imports who offer an apparently safer option at the moment but have a limited upside in the future.

It’s not as though Ireland is impoverished in terms of young talent. Five years ago the under 20s reached the World Cup final and just two years ago won the Six Nations ahead of reigning world champions France. There is plenty in the pipeline.

One significant drawback to a dependence on imports can be illustrated by the story of Mike Ross. The Corkman started off playing junior club rugby with Fermoy and at the age of 26 was laid off by Munster. After earning a reputation at Harlequins he returned to Leinster and, nearing his 30th birthday, was finally awarded a first Irish cap.

There wasn’t an awful lot expected of this latecomer. He got the international nod largely because Ireland were grievously short of options at prop. Yet Ross developed into a world class scrummager who would go on to win two Six Nations titles, play international rugby till the age of 36 and become one of the most important members of some fine Irish teams.

Had he come on the scene today I suspect Ross would have been put in the queue behind imports targeted to address our shortage of front rows. His big break might never have arrived.

Irish rugby would have been immeasurably poorer, not least because of the way Ross inspired guys to think they could make it all the way from unfashionable rural clubs to the big stage. Who do project players inspire? Some youngster who thinks, “Well if I don’t make it with Taranaki or Western Province, I can always go to bloody Ireland.”

There’s a sense of foreboding that a glorious era of Irish rugby may be coming to an end. If that era has any definite start date it’s February 19, 2000, when Warren Gatland rolled the dice and gave first caps to Ronan O’Gara (22), Peter Stringer (22), Shane Horgan (21) and John Hayes (26) on a team which also included 21-year-old Brian O’Driscoll.

Ireland scored a record-breaking 44-22 victory over Scotland and haven’t really looked back since. There was an unbeatable feelgood factor to seeing so many outstanding new boys begin some of the greatest international careers in Irish rugby history.

Gatland was brave that day but the time was right and there were few other options. These days there would be a Burns in O’Gara’s way or a Gibson-Park in Stringer’s, providing an easy way out for a cautious manager.

Only a fool would denigrate the huge contribution made by overseas players to the provinces. But you can feel huge affection for Jim Williams, Rocky Elsom, Felipe Contepomi, Doug Howlett and others without feeling the need to pretend their heroics made them Irish.

There have been some bad faith attempts to dress up expediency in the currently fashionable clothes of social justice by pretending that the project player route is a good thing in terms of diversity. But the fact that the current selection policy has seen one black Irish player, Ultan Dillane, repeatedly overlooked in favour of a couple of white South Africans and another, Simon Zebo, entirely excluded from consideration reveals the empty sophistry of such arguments.

The targeting of overseas recruits was driven solely by the belief that it could offer Ireland a competitive advantage. This hasn’t happened. The imports are blocking the path of young Irish players and leading to an increase in public cynicism about the national team.

Irish rugby believes it can take on the best in the world. But flooding the team with players rejected by more powerful countries seems a sure fire recipe for a long-term inferiority complex.

It’s time to shout stop. In a contest between a player who wouldn’t even be in the country had things worked out elsewhere and one who’s dreamed of wearing the green jersey since he picked up a rugby ball for the first time, there should be only one winner.

Being Irish is a not a consolation prize.