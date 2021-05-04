Taoiseach Micheál Martin is “hopeful” spectators can return to matches this summer, most likely in July.

Antigen testing and a ramp-up in the vaccination roll-out will be key to this happening, he said.

Although there has been an ongoing debate on whether antigen testing is reliable, it is part of the plan to allow fans to attend matches again.

Speaking to Newstalk’s Off the Ball tonight, Mr Martin said Sports Minister Jack Chambers drew up a “very extensive protocol” back in October for the provision of spectators at matches before the third wave, and that this will now be updated.

"We would hope to do it this summer, we are going to trial certainly a number of events,” he said.

Read More

"We've had Professor Mark Ferguson's report on antigen testing, we have the vaccinations.

“Government is working up plans now and over the next number of weeks towards it...so we will be trialing some events - I think you're probably looking at July.”

He added that the Government will be “learning lessons” from the UK and other jurisdictions to see what is the best way to get fans safely back inside stadia.

“I know in the UK they have done both vaccinated and unvaccinated people coming in and then segregating them,” he said.

The Taoiseach added that “different options” will be explored and said it will be unlikely only vaccinated people will be allowed to attend as “there are issues around that in terms of people’s entitlements and rights”.

In terms of indoor sports, Mr Martin said Nphet has been clear that this summer “will be outdoors”.

"We've got to keep control of this, we don't want to ever again to go back to Christmas,” he said.

"We are making great progress on this because of the vaccination, combined with the restrictions we've brought in.

"So I think the next stage - logically - once we have the outdoor situation more or less sorted, we move then on concentrating how we bring indoor sports back".

Following Katie Taylor's win against Natasha Jonas at the weekend, the Taoiseach was asked if he can see her having a homecoming fight in Ireland any time soon. All of her professional fights have been in the US or the UK.

However, Mr Martin said the advice from gardaí is that it is unsafe to host a big professional fight in Dublin.

"I don't believe we can see it any time soon, I can't see it. It's very problematic at the moment,” he said.

When asked if there will be time for Government to step in ahead of the Six Nations rights bid, the Taoiseach said “probably not” but said the tournament should be free-to-air.

"Probably not...I’m just giving you what I feel and where my sympathies are and what I would be disposed towards doing is protecting (it),” he said.

However, when questioned if there was any proposal in Government to step in he said: “I haven't spoken to the ministers on that, Covid has dominated our lives.”

The Taoiseach added that he’s “not a fan” of Sky Sports having rights to GAA matches.

"I believe in the punter getting an opportunity to see this, that would be my view,” he said.

"That might be described as old fashioned but there are some things that we should hold dear.”