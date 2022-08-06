Sunday’s Remembrance Run 5K dedicated to the memory of legendary sports writer Con Houlihan

Friend of Con Houlihan Peter Roche puts a rossette on a photo of Con Houlihan marking the 10th anniversary of his death in Mulligans Pub, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

This Sunday’s annual Remembrance Run 5K at the Phoenix Park will be dedicated to the memory of the legendary Kerry sports writer and journalist Con Houlihan.

The 5K run or walk is held each year for participants to celebrate the lives of loved ones who have passed away – with a virtual Wall of Remembrance installed for people to share the names and memories of their loved ones, along with music.

"I believe that we all have a primal need/wish to be fondly remembered - even in a small way," said Remembrance Run 5K founder Frank Greally.

“I think it is a fitting tribute to the memory of Con Houlihan - one of our great Irish writers.”

Mr Houlilan, a native of Castleisland, Co Kerry, whose career spanned six decades, died on August 4, 2012, at the age of 86.

His many friends and former colleagues gathered at The Lower Deck Pub in Portobello, Dublin where they shared music and stories to mark his 10th anniversary.