Success and visibility is driving talent to female sport

Standing in Drogheda Boxing Club midweek, less than 24 hours after the Irish women made history with their first FIFA World Cup qualification, it was hard not to see the parallels.

‘Legacy’ was the buzz word in all the post-match analysis and again that afternoon when a small group gathered to talk about honouring the global sporting achievement of another female trailblazer.

The organisers even had it in their title.

‘The Deirdre Gogarty Legacy Committee’, spearheaded by boxing fan Ciarán McIvor, is fundraising to build a statue to the local hero who directly inspired Katie Taylor.

Their pictures and their gloves hang together on this club’s walls, because of their history and sisterhood.

Taylor had sent a message of support but a photocopy of the hand-written letter she wrote to US-based Gogarty when she was 10 was also circulated.

“I am fed up not being able to get fights, especially when I see the lads that I spar winning championships,” she wrote in frustration in 1996. “I can’t see boxing for girls ever taking off over here in the near future. I can see why you had to go away to get fights.”

Gogarty moved to America to pursue her dream and went on to become Ireland’s first female pro and its first female professional world champion (featherweight) in 1997.

Within six years of that letter Taylor broke the glass ceiling at home, in the first ever sanctioned female bouts (amateur) at the National Stadium.

Drogheda already has two statues to local sports heroes — 1956 Olympic bronze boxing medallist Tony ‘Socks’ Byrne and Ireland’s first world handball champion Joey Maher — but none to Gogarty.

It’s not the only town guilty of such omission.

There are actually only two statues lionizing female athletes on this entire island; Sonia O’Sullivan’s in Cobh and Mary Peters’ at the Belfast track named in her honour.

Little wonder then that one woman involved in the Gogarty initiative — who represents a local umbrella group of 22,000 female fundraisers — ruefully admitted that, when first approached “I didn’t know who Deirdre Gogarty was, which I found very sad.”

The top table also included Limerick pre-school teacher Anne Marie Griffin and coach John McCormack, offering personal testimony on the mountain Gogarty had to scale.

When she moved to St Saviour’s in Dublin, McCormack welcomed her but secretly figured she’d be gone within a few nights.

When he eventually presented a real-life opponent she gave him two black eyes, which he explained to his mates next day as the result of sparring against three different men.

Griffin, a kick-boxer back in 1991, revealed the bizarre circumstances of what’s regarded as Ireland’s first women’s fight, an unsanctioned three-rounder between them, outdoors, at the Shannon Arms hotel.

Her coach had heard Gogarty pleading for an opponent on the Pat Kenny radio show and simply volunteered her. She’d never even worn boxing boots or gloves before.

Whenever the bandwagon gets overcrowded and legacy is bandied about it’s easy to forget such dog days.

Boxing is not just open to girls now, it speaks their language.

Drogheda BC currently trains 20 girls and one of its noticeboards reads: “I will make sweat my best accessory. I will run harder than my mascara.”

Grace Conway (15) and Breanna Johnston (16), both All-Ireland champions from Tredagh Boxing Academy in Termonfeckin, were in attendance.

Grace, who only took up boxing in 2021 to stay fit for Gaelic games, was wearing her Irish tracksuit and the 50kg European Junior medal she won in Italy a week ago.

A team of ten Irish senior women are currently in Montenegro at the European Championships.

They include an Olympic (Kellie Harrington), World (Amy Broadhurst), Commonwealth (Michaela Walsh) and European (Aoife O’Rourke) champion and would feature a second world champion if the latter’s sister Lisa wasn’t injured.

Pull the thread from Gogarty to Taylor and that’s where legacy leads you.

Success and visibility drives talent (athletes plus coaches) and fans to a sport.

The historic inequality of resources, coverage and reward in women’s team sport is why Tuesday night was such a watershed moment for Irish women’s soccer.

There was another one, from 12 gutsy footballers, in Liberty Hall in April 2017. History in Hampden, five years later, was their swift legacy.

It’s only 49 years since the first iteration of the women’s National League (WNL) so last Tuesday was also the legacy of everyone who has positively contributed to women’s soccer at club and national level since then.

It’s too early yet to measure the legacy of Pauw’s Tigers but, in the past year FAI girls’ initiatives have produced record numbers; over 25,000 involved in Primary 5s, 7,000 at their Summer Soccer Schools and over 3,500 at Easter Camps.

Chloe Mustaki spoke for many at grassroots level when she said she hoped this breakthrough will also lift the WNL’s tide.

The current one is just a decade old. It shares a sponsor (SSE Airtricity) with the men’s League of Ireland since 2021 but it’s still amateur and losing a lot of nascent talent to a professional game that’s taken flight in Europe. Shelbourne FC, for example, lost eight female players in the past year with no financial recompense.

A slice of whatever pot accrues from World Cup participation needs to trickle down. Legacy can be esoteric at times but funding would be one tangible form.

The FAI already has considerable brands investing in its girls’ initiatives and, unlike their male counterparts, a major backer (Sky) for their senior women.

Some irony then that people baulked at Sky Sports’ scrutiny of that dressing room chant, a lamentable sideshow that surely left more than one sponsor needing their hands held.

Success brings a level of inspection, expectation and introspection that few of these players have yet experienced.

“Sometimes you win. Sometimes you learn,” is one of the motivational slogans on Drogheda Boxing Club’s walls.

The Irish women’s team and the FAI somehow did both on a famous night in Glasgow.

The fundraising page for the Deirdre Gogarty Legacy Committee is: https://gofund.me/3689c910