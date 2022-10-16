Close

Success and visibility is driving talent to female sport

Success and visibility is driving talent to female sports

Cliona Foley

Standing in Drogheda Boxing Club midweek, less than 24 hours after the Irish women made history with their first FIFA World Cup qualification, it was hard not to see the parallels.

Legacy’ was the buzz word in all the post-match analysis and again that afternoon when a small group gathered to talk about honouring the global sporting achievement of another female trailblazer.

