Stoke City have come out in support of James McClean in the wake of what they call "vile" abuse from opposition supporters.

Stoke City offer support to James McClean as they hit out at 'vile' abuse directed at Ireland winger

The FA have charged Barnsley due to sectarian chants directed at the Derry native when he played there for Stoke City earlier this year while Huddersfield Town are also being investigated for abuse McClean received there on New Year's Day.

"At recent fixtures opposition fans have sadly targeted James McClean with vile anti-social chanting leading to the FA issuing charges against one club.

Stoke City wish to reiterate their continued support for James," Stoke said on a statement on Friday.

"We believe the chanting to be discriminatory and, like any other hate crime, there is no place for it in society and the perpetrators should be held accountable.

"As a Club we have always supported James and will continue to do so.

James said: “I appreciate the backing the Club have given me since I joined in 2018 and it’s reassuring to know that support remains.”

"The Club reminds all supporters that football is a game for all and that we should treat each other with respect and dignity.

Discriminatory or abusive chanting of any kind is simply unacceptable."

Online Editors