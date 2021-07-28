| 13.5°C Dublin

Steven Kitshoff and Tadhg Furlong will go head to head this weekend

The PA news agency examines one of the key match-ups in Cape Town.

Steven Kitshoff (left) and Tadhg Furlong will go head to head this weekend (Andrew Matthews/Steve Haag/PA) Expand

By PA Sport Staff

The British and Irish Lions could seal a first series win in South Africa since 1997 with victory over South Africa on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency examines one of the key match-ups in Cape Town.

Steven Kitshoff

South Africa prop Steven Kitshoff will be gunning for revenge on the Lions on Saturday (David Davies/PA) Expand

Club: Western Province
Position: Loosehead prop
Age: 29
Caps: 49
Debut: v Ireland, 2016
Height: 6ft 0in
Weight: 18st 13lb
Points: 5 (1 try)

Powerful scrummager Kitshoff has been drafted into the Springboks’ starting line-up with South Africa bidding to hit back to their set-piece best. The Boks struggled at the scrum in the first Test, and Ox Nche has dropped out with a minor injury. Kitshoff’s promotion from the bench alongside Frans Malherbe at tighthead is designed to bolster the hosts’ scrum stability and power.

Tadhg Furlong

Club: Leinster
Position: Tighthead prop
Age: 28
Caps: 53
Debut: v Wales, 2015
Height: 6ft 0in
Weight: 18st 7lb
Points: 25 (5 tries)

Ireland powerhouse Furlong has grown steadily into one of the globe’s foremost front-rowers, just as much for his ability around the field as his rock-steady set-piece work. The Lions leant heavily on Furlong’s scrum power last week and will be looking for more of the same, especially with the Boks aiming to crank up the pressure in the tight exchanges.

