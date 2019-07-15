Sport

Monday 15 July 2019

Steve Bruce set for Newcastle job after Sheffield Wednesday departure

Steve Bruce is believed to be in contention to be the next Newcastle manager (PA)
Harry Clarke

Steve Bruce has resigned as Sheffield Wednesday manager, fuelling reports that he will be confirmed as the new Newcastle head coach.

Bruce, 58, who is expected to succeed Rafael Benitez as Magpies boss, has given his notice in writing together with first-team coaches Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence.

Former Sunderland and Birmingham manager Bruce confirmed over the weekend he had been in talks with Newcastle, who are keen to make a swift appointment with the start of the new Premier League season just a month away.

Wednesday and Newcastle have yet to reach an agreement over compensation for Bruce, who took charge at Hillsborough in January.

