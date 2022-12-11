| -0.6°C Dublin

Who was Ireland's Team of the Year in 2022?

Fintan McCarthy, left, and Paul O'Donovan of Ireland sing Amhrán na bhFiann after winning the lightweight men's double sculls final during day seven of the World Rowing Championships 2022 at Racice in Czech Republic. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Fintan McCarthy, left, and Paul O'Donovan of Ireland sing Amhrán na bhFiann after winning the lightweight men's double sculls final during day seven of the World Rowing Championships 2022 at Racice in Czech Republic. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Here are the nominees for the Irish Independent Young Sportstar of the Year award.

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy

Ireland women’s boxing team

Limerick hurlers

Ireland’s women’s soccer team

Ireland rugby team

