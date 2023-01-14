WATCH: Kerry legend Jack O'Shea pays glowing tribute to fellow Kingdom superstar David Clifford

Kerry legend Jack O'Shea paid a glowing tribute to his fellow Kingdom man David Clifford at the Irish Independent Sportstar of the Year awards in the Croke Park Hotel last night.

Clifford was named Irish Independent Sportstar of the Year for 2022, seeing off stiff competition from a host of top Irish athletes including Kellie Harrington, Rory McIlroy and Katie Taylor in what was a year to remember for Irish sport.

O'Shea - winner of seven All-Irelands and 10 Munster titles - spoke of how he first saw Clifford as a 15-year-old and chartered his incredible progress ever since.

"We are all privileged to be alive to watch one of the greatest sports people we have ever produced," said O'Shea.

Watch the full video below.