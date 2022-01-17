| -0.1°C Dublin

live WATCH: Irish Independent Sportstar of the Year awards revealed

Kellie Harrington celebrating following a victory at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Expand

Close

Kellie Harrington celebrating following a victory at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Kellie Harrington celebrating following a victory at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Kellie Harrington celebrating following a victory at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Today we reveal the Irish Independent Sportstar of the Year awards.

After over 70,000 votes from the public, watch below as Sinead Kissane looks back on an epic year of sport and announces the winners of Sportstar of the Year, Young Sportstar of the Year, Team of the Year and the Magic Moment of the Year.

We will also have our latest inductee to the Hall of Fame.

Irish Independent Sportstar Awards 2021

Irish Independent Sportstar Awards 2021

Posted by Independent.ie Sport on Sunday, January 16, 2022

Sport Newsletter

Get the best analysis and comment from our award-winning team of writers and columnists with our free newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy