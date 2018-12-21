Watch: Billy Keane delivers touching speech as godson Johnny Sexton wins Irish Independent Sportstar of the Year

Johnny Sexton last night took home the Irish Independent Sportstar of the Year award, and was joined on-stage in a heartwarming moment by his godfather, Irish Independent columnist Billy Keane, as he accepted the trophy.

Billy has watched Johnny develop as a player from a very early age, when the Dubliner would visit his relatives in Listowel and keep the legendary playwright, John B Keane - Billy's dad - awake practicing outside their famous pub.

Sexton is now the World Rugby Player of the Year, and has scooped a host of other individual awards after a remarkable year that saw Ireland win a Six Nations Grand Slam and Leinster claim a PRO 14/Champions Cup double.

Speaking at last night's Irish Independent Sportstar awards at Croke Park, Billy Keane paid tribute to his godson.

"I think what is most important about him is that he is a good fella," Keane said.