Vote for your 2021 Sportstar of the Year

The perils of great sport are, invariably, inseparable from its seductions.

So often we deploy the phrase ‘poetry in motion’ to convey that moment when someone finds such harmony with their talent, you sense a serenity, a weightlessness in what they do.

There is, in other words, no discernible physical strain in their act of greatness.

Irish sport enjoyed many such moments in 2022 and, so, it will be no easy task identifying our winner of the ‘Magic Moment’ award.

Is it possible, for example, to identify a more flawless performance than that of Kellie Harrington in rounds two and three of her Olympic lightweight final against Beatriz ‘The Beast’ Ferreira in Tokyo?

Trailing after the first round, Harrington met the greatest pressure with the purest grace, completely outsmarting her Brazilian opponent with such technical eloquence it surely deepened our understanding of why boxing is referred to as ‘the sweet science’.

In jump racing, even an uneducated eye gets drawn to the best jockeys, to those who find an easy rapport with their mounts as distinct from engaging in a madcap wrestle over sometimes terrifying obstacles.

The Aintree Grand National has been run since 1839, yet – for most of its history – women jockeys were not even allowed compete because of its dangers. Hence Rachael Blackmore’s win on Minella Times this year earned her a place in history as the first female to triumph.

Yet, truth to tell, the Killenaule jockey had such an eye-catching ease in her work from the off, she always looked in control of the world’s most famous steeplechase.

Ellen Keane’s Paralympic gold win in the pool created the illusion of destiny fulfilled in almost rudimentary fashion, yet it was an essay in glorious competitive integrity from an athlete competing in her fourth Games.

Leona Maguire’s wonderful year carried many arcs in the narrative, but maybe none more than Maguire’s 5&4 Solheim Cup singles victory over of Jennifer Kupcho to complete the best rookie performance in that tournament’s history.

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy were startlingly assured when meeting the expectation of taking rowing gold at the Tokyo Games while for sheer beauty of execution, it would be a struggle to identify more stylish contributions than Chris

Forrister’s FAI Cup final strike for St Pat’s or the extraordinary Kyle Hayes goal that helped Limerick back from the dead to beat Tipperary in the Munster hurling final.