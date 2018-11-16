Vincent Hogan: Humility over hubris in 30 years of triumphs as we celebrate not just sport, but the best of the human condition

Being Irish, though, we’ve always been inclined to expect a better class of hero.

In other words, being a boor or sociopath becomes forgiveable if you’re somebody considered implausibly fast, strong or brave.

Routinely, those who write sport must, by necessity, subscribe to abundant myths, often penning generously about flawed people on the basis that stuff like talent and courage and resolution should over-ride plainer shortcomings.

Awards functions, accordingly, made him uncomfortable. Other athletes seemed alien, almost decorative people to Tyson, though he did make an exception in the case of Michael Jordan: “anyone who can fly deserves respect”.

Mike Tyson always kept a pretty jaundiced view of the back-page community, once even declaring: “I don’t like sports, they’re social events.”

Conor McGregor’s high-volume, polarising ways may have made him a global figure, yet he remains a virtual stranger in his own land.

Maybe in America all that noise can pass as part of the show, but not here.

Many moons ago, boxer Steve Collins – an altar-boy in conduct by comparison – discovered that trash-talking opponents didn’t sit entirely comfortably with his people.

Humility, even of the feigned variety, remained preferable here to hubris.

Now maybe that’s a great, national conceit, the idea of holding people to some kind of higher account. But a trawl through 30 years of the Irish Independent’s annual sports star awards reveals a cast remarkably faithful to that notion.

Victor

From our first winner, Nicky English in ’89, to last year’s victor, Aidan O’Brien, there has been little deviation in the profile of men and women for whom high achievement has never come at the cost of good manners.

Maybe that’s a small thing in a fulminating world. But sometimes small things seem worth protecting.

The day before English won his first All-Ireland medal with Tipperary, he remembers sitting anonymously upstairs on a number 16 bus in Terenure, traveling to the Burlington Hotel to link up with his team-mates.

On arrival, he found team captain Declan Carr in the lobby, posing for photographs with the then British Labour leader Neil Kinnock, who would attend the following day’s game against Antrim.

That night, English and Pat Fox would order a couple of pints of Guinness to their room to help them sleep. Think about that now in the context of a GAA world becoming increasingly joyless, puritanical and elitist in profile.

The big news story of that week, incidentally, was U2’s Adam Clayton’s appearance in Dundrum District Court after his arrest at the Blue Light pub in Glencullen for possession of cannabis.

The Irish Independent reported Clayton, who had the support of band member Larry Mullen and manager Paul McGuinness in court, as looking profoundly out of place amongst an assortment of car thieves and muggers.

“Not if they had strolled on stage with the Bolshoi ballet could they have looked more out of place,” the Irish Independent reported.

Clayton, incidentally, would be given the benefit of the Probation Act and ordered to pay £25,000 to the Women’s Aid Refuge Centre.

Jack Charlton attended that All-Ireland final and it would be from his team that we got our next Sportstar of the Year.

Packie Bonner’s save from Daniel Timofte remains as vivid in the national psyche today as it did on that tumultuous evening in Genoa. Yet, as history unfurled, Taoiseach Charles Haughey was briefing an EU Summit meeting in Dublin Castle.

With Dave O’Leary now lining up THAT penalty kick, the doors suddenly burst open, a TV reporter bellowing “Can we go live on this?”

Government press secretary PJ Mara obliged, turning on a TV in the corner of the room and, well, EU business suddenly became entirely incidental.

For Bonner, that save would be the iconic image of Ireland’s charge to the World Cup quarter-finals.

“I watched his walk, not his eyes!” he said of a guess never to be forgotten.

The Irish players received a £7,000 bonus each for making the last eight. The FAI? Reputedly something north of £4 million.

Above all though, Charlton’s men helped people forget the straitened times we lived in. The day they drew 1-1 with a star-studded Dutch team in Palermo, the main headline on the front of the Irish Independent read “500 Post Offices facing closure”.

Plus ca change.

After Packie, Catherina McKiernan was our next star, the Cavan athlete about to embark on an extraordinary run of four consecutive silver medal wins at the World Cross-Country Championships. Then came Michael Carruth in Barcelona, coached by his father, Aussie, to win Ireland’s first Olympic gold since Ronnie Delany’s Melbourne triumph in’ 56.

Dermot Weld was next up, becoming the first non-Australian trainer to win the Melbourne Cup with his gelding Vintage Crop, getting home first under the astute guidance of Mick Kinane. And it was at that point a girl called Sonia came striding regally into our lives.

Sonia O’Sullivan would be our Sportstar of the Year in ’94 and again in ’98. Through that stretch, she was one of the great marquee names of track and field’s Grand Prix circuit, once winning 20 races in a row and being broadly seen as unbeatable in a clean field.

Dominated

In 1994, she completely dominated international distance running, setting the fastest time in the world over 1,500 metres, a mile, 2,000 metres and 3,000 metres distances, while second-fastest in 5,000 metres.

That July, she set a new 2,000 metres world record that wouldn’t be broken for 23 years. And in August, smashing an 11-year-old Helsinki Stadium 3,000 metres record by almost four seconds, she became the first Irish athlete to win a European Championship gold medal.

“Supersonic Sonia” ran our front-page headline.

That same week, the GAA was under fire from its patron, Archbishop Dermot Clifford, over the staging of Féile Music Festival at Semple Stadium in Thurles.

“The shame of Féile will endure for years to come,” he warned gravely.

By the time Sonia came back to the Irish Independent podium, she’d completed a fairytale comeback from the misery of the Atlanta Olympics to win double world Cross-Country gold in Marrakesh.

In between her victories, we had the story of Michelle de Bruin, the sublime genius of Maurice Fitzgerald almost single-handedly bringing Kerry their first All-Ireland crown in 11 years and, of course, the miracle of Clare and a compellingly charismatic figure from Feakle.

All through the hurling Championship of 1995, Ger Loughnane wore the same battered old runners, soles hanging loose and broken; the same white polo shirt; the same black tracksuit bottoms. And he never ceased welcoming the world into his kingdom.

That sweltering summer, Clare would win their first Munster crown since 1932; their first All-Ireland in 81 years. And they came from nowhere to do it.

All through, their dressing-room door remained open. The day they conquered Limerick in Thurles, a welcoming party of journalists had swamped their dressing-room by the time the players escaped the field. And there we stood, interviewing Jamesie O’Connor whilst a medic stitched the left side of his face.

That’s how it was back then. Spontaneous. Informal. Open.

Two months later, they were kings of the world, beating Offaly in Croke Park, one scribe pointing out afterwards: “The last time Clare won an All-Ireland, a World War broke out!” In Ireland’s case, the war looming now was a fractious divorce referendum two months later.

So the Clare team won that 1995 award and, four years later, it was Roy Keane’s turn, Alex Ferguson famously lauding “the most emphatic display of selflessness I have seen on a football field” after the Irish captain, on a booking that would rule him out of the final, spearheaded Manchester United’s come-from-behind Champions League semi-final win in Turin.

The super-horse, Sinndar, secured a joint award for trainer John Oxx and jockey Johnny Murtagh, when winning the Epsom Derby, Irish Derby and Prix de l’arc de triomphe in 2000.

Funny, the term ‘direct provision’ might have been entirely alien to us at the time, but a story making headlines back then was the Government’s rumoured plan to build a massive compound near Dublin airport to cope with an estimated 1,000 new asylum seekers and refugees arriving into Ireland every month.

Oxx and Murtagh were followed to the podium a year later by that quiet genius working out of Ballydoyle, Aidan O’Brien. And then came Pádraig Harrington, to this day the only sportstar to win our prize three times, collecting his first award in 2002 after winning the Dunhill Links at St Andrews.

This was a time, incidentally, when Osama Bin Laden took to telling the world his ‘Youths of God’ had further attacks planned on the US following the horror of the Twin Towers falling.

Now it’s probably worth exploring Harrington’s place in Irish sport at this point. Put it this way, the Irish Independent gong would go to golf in four years out of five between 2007 and 2011, the catalyst being Harrington’s Open Championship win at Carnoustie where he became the first Irish golfer to win the Claret Jug in 60 years (and only the second in history after Fred Daly’s Hoylake triumph in 1947).

That victory, secured in a play-off against Sergio Garcia, came on a weekend in which the Irish sports community would be left reeling by images of Kilkenny goalkeeper James McGarry and his heavily-bandaged son Darragh bidding farewell to wife and mother Vanessa after an horrific road accident outside Thomastown.

The news pages were full too of Joe O’Reilly’s life sentence for the murder of his wife, Rachel, so Harrington’s story offered some kind of back-page refuge from grim reality.

And the Dubliner’s likeability truly helped. The human side (a double-bogey on the last to necessitate that play-off) followed by the new champion’s smiling question to journalists when it was over: “Am I really the Open champion? What does this mean?” made Harrington instantly endearing.

One year later, he chose a much more temperate path to victory, a final-round 69 at Royal Birkdale ensuring his retention of the coveted trophy. As his grizzled old coach Bob Torrance put it: “Unlike last year, he didn’t try to lose it and give us all heart-attacks. He did it the way a great champion does.”

The shot of the tournament had been Harrington’s 272-yard five wood (try it some time) to three feet for an eagle on 17 that Sunday, pushing him four shots clear of England’s Ian Poulter.

Just three weeks later, he added the giant Wanamaker Trophy (and $1.35 million to his bank account) by becoming USPGA champion at Oakland Hills. Three Majors in 13 months for a man once laughably branded “a choker” for racking up 30 second-place finishes without winning.

Precocious

Harrington’s triumphs changed everything for Irish golf. We already knew of Rory McIlroy, a precocious young talent from Holywood, Co Down, even before he won the silver medal as top amateur at that 2007 Open.

McIlroy turned professional that autumn, quickly giving a signal of uncommon promise by finishing third at the Dunhill Links and, one week later, securing his European Tour card for 2008 with a fourth-place finish at the Madrid Open.

His first professional win would come in February 2009, aged 19, at the Dubai Desert Classic. McIlroy was, it seemed obvious, a superstar in the making.

But Harrington’s victories emboldened others too. In 2010, the US Open win at Pebble Beach of Portrush’s Graeme McDowell meant that Ireland now had three golfers in the top 15 of the world rankings (McIlroy 10th, McDowell 13th, Harrington 15th).

McDowell was the first European winner of the trophy since Tony Jacklin in 1970, celebrating his triumph long into the night at Brophys Tavern in Carmel before being whisked to Los Angeles by private jet the following morning to appear on the Jay Leno Show.

“I’m not quite sure if I belong on that list,” McDowell said humbly, observing the famous names on the trophy. “But, hey, I’m there now!”

At home, a big news story of that summer centred on plans for the redevelopment of Páirc Uí Chaoimh and the firm insistence of Cork County Board that it would not countenance any accommodation in the new stadium with soccer or rugby.

Outgrown

By 2011, McIlroy’s fame had already outgrown his sport, US golf writers taking to acclaiming him as the game’s new superstar, heir apparent to Tiger Woods, even before the final-round Masters meltdown at Augusta that became so excruciating to watch.

When, just 70 days later, he won the US Open at Congressional by eight shots, among those texting their congratulations was a certain Spaniard called Rafa Nadal.

So golf, essentially a minority, even elitist sport, came to dominate our awards, Harrington winning in’ 07 and ’08, McDowell in ’10, McIlroy in ’11.

Before that? The great Peter Canavan was recognised for Tyrone’s breakthrough All-Ireland in 2003; Ronan O’Gara for Ireland’s Triple Crown win in 2004; Ruby Walsh for Hedgehunter’s Grand National win in 2005 and Derval O’Rourke for winning silver over 100 metres of hurdles at the European Athletics Championships in Gothenburg 2006.

O’Rourke’s triumph was secured in the same Ullevi Stadium in which Sonia O’Sullivan ran to World Championship gold 11 years earlier and became a glorious parable of courage, endurance and a refusal to bow to merciless discouragement.

Injury had impacted severely on the Cork athlete’s training for seven weeks of the build-up and when drawn in the difficult inside lane for that final, her medal hopes were broadly considered remote. But O’Rourke was an athlete who always refused to comply to the pre-written scripts of others.

Though she had to wait almost three hours after the race to have the colour of her medal confirmed (the Germans lodging a protest two minutes before the medal ceremony), she became just the sixth Irish athlete to win a European medal. How exactly?

Maybe through sheer bloody-mindedness above all else, O’Rourke’s trademark work ethic and defiance prompting one of her coaches to declare: “Bart Simpson could coach that woman!”

Brian O’Driscoll was honoured for his captaincy of Ireland’s Grand Slam rugby win in 2009 and the extraordinary Katie Taylor won in 2012 as an Olympic champion and, again, in 2014 after securing gold at both the European and World Championships in Romania and South Korea as well as the European Games in Azerbaijan.

AP McCoy’s astonishing feat of riding a 4,000th career winner at Towcester (Mountain Tunes) in November of 2013 earned him that year’s gong while Paul O’Connell won it two years later for his captaincy of our back-to-back Six Nations champions.

In 2016, the rowing O’Donovans from Skibberreen, Gary and Paul, came out on top for their silver medal win at the Rio Olympics and, last December, the big prize went again to the relentless Ballydoyle maestro, O’Brien, for that scarcely believable accumulation of 26 Group One winners in a single calendar year.

Maybe we are all a little one-eyed in how we see sport, how we grade winners, how we measure one moment of glory above another. But that very subjectivity, that human prejudice even can fill the lungs of a long winter.

The cliche is that we punch above our weight in sport and it’s one that’s impossible to challenge.

Because, in 30 years of hosting Ireland’s finest athletes, the Irish Independent awards have come to feel re-affirming in the most profound way. From English all the way to O’Brien last December, they celebrate not just sport, but the best of the human condition.

Long may that last.