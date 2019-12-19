Sportstar Awards
'This is the icing on the cake' - Shane Lowry caps magical year with Irish Independent Sportstar of the Year award
The biggest stars in Irish sport were present and correct at Croke Park to see Shane Lowry cap off the season of his life by collecting the 2019 Irish Independent Sportstar of the Year award.
The Open champion had secured his spot on the shortlist with a January win at the HBSC Abu Dhabi Golf Championship but it was his heroics at Royal Portrush in July, where the entire island stopped as one to roar him home, that enabled him to see off undisputed light-weight and WBO junior-welterweight world champion Katie Taylor and claim top spot.
As scintillating Saturday from Lowry enabled him to pull away from Englishman Tommy Fleetwood and win his first major championship by six shots. The victory was all the sweeter for the popular Offaly golfer after his near miss at the US Open in 2016, where he let a four-shot final round lead slip to let Dustin Johnson take home the prize.
"I want to say what an honour it is for me to receive this award. It's been a great year for me and my family and this is the icing on the cake," Lowry said.
"It's been an incredible year for Irish sport from the Dubs to the hockey team to Tipperary and it's just a great achievement for me."
While the likes of Con O'Callaghan and Jack McCaffrey were also squeezed out for the main prize by the Clara man's success, consolation arrived in the form of the Team of the Year award, which was given to Dublin's history-making five in-a-row side.
36 years after making history as the first Irish athlete to win World Championship gold, Chairman of the Boards, Eamonn Coghlan, was inducted into the Hall of Fame while at the opposite end of the scale, Rhys McClenaghan walked off with the Young Sportstar award.
The Newtownards gymnast emulated Coghlan by winning his sport's first-ever World Championship medal by claiming bronze on the pommel horse in Stuttgart last October. That feat that also secured his Olympic spot for next year where he'll head to Tokyo as one of the nation's brightest medal hopes.
Finally, a year after taking home the Team of the Year award following their stunning run to the World Cup final, the Irish ladies hockey team were back on the podium again. This time, it was the Magic Moment award and it was the incredible shoot-out comeback from 3-1 down against Canada that secured their own Olympic spot that saw them recognised for a second successive year.