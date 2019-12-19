'This is the icing on the cake' - Shane Lowry caps magical year with Irish Independent Sportstar of the Year award

The biggest stars in Irish sport were present and correct at Croke Park to see Shane Lowry cap off the season of his life by collecting the 2019 Irish Independent Sportstar of the Year award.

The Open champion had secured his spot on the shortlist with a January win at the HBSC Abu Dhabi Golf Championship but it was his heroics at Royal Portrush in July, where the entire island stopped as one to roar him home, that enabled him to see off undisputed light-weight and WBO junior-welterweight world champion Katie Taylor and claim top spot.

As scintillating Saturday from Lowry enabled him to pull away from Englishman Tommy Fleetwood and win his first major championship by six shots. The victory was all the sweeter for the popular Offaly golfer after his near miss at the US Open in 2016, where he let a four-shot final round lead slip to let Dustin Johnson take home the prize.

"I want to say what an honour it is for me to receive this award. It's been a great year for me and my family and this is the icing on the cake," Lowry said.

"It's been an incredible year for Irish sport from the Dubs to the hockey team to Tipperary and it's just a great achievement for me."