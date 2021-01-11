The complete list of nominees for the 2020 Irish Independent Sportstar of the Year Awards

Limerick are one of the nominees for Irish Independent Team of the Year. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

2020 was a year unlike any other but the Irish Independent Sportstar of the Year awards will still crown the top performers from an unprecedented 12 months.

Here is a list of nominees for Sportstar of the Year (made up of Sportstar of the Week winners), Magic Moment of the Year, Young Sportstar of the Year and Team of the Year.

2020 SPORTSTAR OF THE WEEK WINNERS

JANUARY

Will Connors (Rugby)

Brendan Maher (Hurling)

Adam Idah (Soccer)

Paul Stirling (Cricket)

TJ Reid (Hurling)

Kieran Fitzgerald (Gaelic football), Rebecca Nagle (Basketball)

Lorcan Murphy (Basketball)

FEBRUARY

Rachael Blackmore (Racing)

Graeme McDowell (Golf)

Andrew Conway (Rugby)

Shane Conway (Hurling)

Brian Murphy (Soccer)

Graeme Burke (Soccer)

MARCH

Orlaith and Siobhán McGrath (Camogie)

Barry Geraghty (Racing)

Paul Townend (Racing)

AUGUST

Paul Stirling (Cricket)

Andy Balbirnie (Cricket)

Ricardo Dinanga (Soccer)

Ciara Mageean (Athletics)

Katie Taylor (Boxing)

Ross Banville (Hurling)

SEPTEMBER

Sam Bennett (Cycling)

Kevin Mahony (Hurling)

Sam Bennett (Cycling)

Garry Ringrose (Rugby)

Sam Bennett (Cycling)

Bryan McLoughney (Hurling)

OCTOBER

David Clifford (Gaelic football)

Dean Rock (Gaelic football)

Joey Sheridan (Racing)

Gary Rogers (Soccer)

Sanita Puspure (Rowing)

Dan Martin (Cycling)

Katelynn Phelan (Boxing)

NOVEMBER

Raymond Galligan (Gaelic football), Joseph O’Brien (Racing)

Mark Keane (Gaelic football)

Tony Kelly (Hurling)

Conor Sweeney, Thomas Galligan (Gaelic football)

DECEMBER

Caoimhín Kelleher (Soccer)

Stephen Bennett (Hurling)

Cillian O’Connor (Gaelic football)

David McMillan (Soccer)

Denise Gaule (Camogie)

Gearóid Hegarty (Hurling)

Ciarán Kilkenny (Gaelic football), Jennifer Dunne (Ladies football)

MAGIC MOMENT OF THE YEAR

Conor Sweeney’s equalising free from the sideline in Tipperary’s Munster SFC quarter-final win over Limerick.

Jordan Flores’ wonder goal for Dundalk against Shamrock Rovers last February.

Katie Taylor’s 10-round victory over teak-tough Delphine Persoon at the Matchroom Headquarters in August.

It looked like more Tipperary SHC final heartbreak for Kiladangan when they trailed Loughmore-Castleiney in the dying seconds of extra-time only for Bryan McLoughney to fire a last-gasp goal to claim their first Premier crown in a Hollywood finale.

The final stage of the Tour de France in Paris was a day of double celebration for Sam Bennett. The Irish fastman sealed his green jersey victory over Peter Sagan while still some distance from the finish line on the Champs-Élysées, where he crowned an exceptional three weeks with a blistering finish to win the most illustrious sprint stage of them all.

Away wins at the Stade Marcel Michelin are rare and, when Munster found themselves 19 points down to Clermont Auvergne in December, it was bleak but Johann van Graan’s men rolled up their sleeves and produced a performance that will stand the test of time alongside any of the province’s legendary feats in Europe.

Princess Zoe arrived in Tony Mullins’ yard from Germany with crooked legs, but the loveable grey had a fairytale season highlighted by her dramatic Group One success in the Prix du Cadran at Longchamp in October.

Raymond Galligan had just watched his opposite number, Monaghan’s Rory Beggan, convert a free that was surely sending the first game in the new, condensed championship to penalties when Cavan themselves won a free from his kick-out to present a similar opportunity to avoid a shoot-out. The wind was in his favour but still, under extreme pressure, Galligan held his nerve to land a Cavan winner from around 60 metres against their great rivals.

Kilkenny were in trouble before the introduction of Richie Hogan in the Leinster final against Galway, but the Danesfort dynamo produced a piece of wizardry with a goal dripping in genius, helping to turn the tide for the Cats.

YOUNG SPORTSTAR OF THE YEAR

Dara O’Shea (Soccer)

Saoirse Noonan (Soccer/football)

Joey Sheridan (Racing)

Oisín Mullin (Gaelic football)

Beibhinn Parsons (Rugby)

Keane Barry (Darts)

TEAM OF THE YEAR

Dublin men’s football team

Dublin women’s football team

Limerick hurling team

Shamrock Rovers

Leinster Rugby

Online Editors