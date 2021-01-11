Sport a gift that keeps on giving after a year like no other

Katie Taylor is one of the nominees for the Irish Independent Sportstar of the Year award. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing via Sportsfile

For much of 2020 the reassuring din of sport was lost to an anxious world, one weekend becoming indistinguishable from another.

It had been late March when our normalities froze so abruptly with a global awakening to the almost military advance of Covid.

Cheltenham happened and, even at this remove, it’s almost inexplicable that it did. But Paul Townend’s second consecutive Gold Cup triumph on Al Boum Photo earned him our Irish Independent Sportstar of the Week award in association with The Croke Park Hotel just as the word ‘pandemic’ came clanging across every news bulletin.

And then?

Townend’s would be our last sports award for close to five months as heroes of a different hue came to dominate the nation’s attention. Sport didn’t quite stop, but it did become a pale haunt of its normal self. The Six Nations was suspended. The Ryder Cup and golf Majors were postponed, The Open cancelled altogether on the luxury of an insurance clause protecting them against this very predicament.

Wimbledon fell. The Olympics and Euro 2020 were put back a year. The GAA championships went on hold. Summer slipped into a kind of sporting no-man’s land through which these pages grew heavy with the drench of nostalgia.

We redrafted our weekly awards to acknowledge front-line workers instead of sports figures. Ordinary people doing extraordinary things in service to their communities. On some level, our understanding of heroism shifted. Instead of giddy crowds pouring into GAA stadia, cars queued under silent stands for Covid testing.

With the seasons tranquillised, NPHET’s nightly press conferences became part of a strangled daily rhythm. And even now as we try to figure what plans the pandemic has for us in 2021, it seems miraculous that sport managed to mount such a defiant fight.

From late October, the GAA championships delivered eight weeks of stifled normality that – even in eerily silent form – brought feelings of reassurance. Rugby and soccer returned, albeit behind bolted gates. September’s Tour de France delivered Carrick-on-Suir’s Sam Bennett to a Parisian podium last occupied by an Irishman 31 years back.

An Irishman who, it just happens, came from the same town.

Katie Taylor’s charge to the top of women’s professional boxing brought her record in the paid ranks to a flawless 17-0-0, belts stockpiled across both lightweight and super lightweight divisions.

New names slipped into the national consciousness too. Will Connors, our first award winner in January, was acknowledged again 10 months later for an exceptional performance against Italy in the resumed Six Nations. Katelynn Phelan was joint winner in October for shocking Germany’s Jessica Schadko to win a WBC youth boxing title.

We had a Tipperary footballer – their captain, Conor Sweeney – recognised in November after the county’s first Munster senior football title win in 85 years.

The reach of the awards became, as ever, a mirror held up to this country’s extraordinarily broad taste for and appreciation of sport.

January brought Adam Idah to our attention, the young Corkman firing an FA Cup hat-trick for Norwich City. He was joined for that week’s award by Tipperary hurler Brendan Maher, recognised for his leadership of Borris-Ileigh to an All-Ireland club final, leadership italicised by a remarkable point scored with half a splintered hurley in the semi-final defeat of Galway’s St Thomas’.

Rachael Blackmore’s development into one of the country’s most sought-after National Hunt jockeys was recognised in February for delivering Honeysuckle (Irish Champion Hurdle) and Notebook (Arkle Novice Chase) to Grade One victories for Henry de Bromhead, while Graeme McDowell had many wondering if a Ryder Cup challenge might be possible after victory in the Saudi International tournament lifted him back into the world’s top-50 ranked professional golfers.

There were February awards too for Andrew Conway, outstanding in the Six Nations victory over Wales, and Graham Burke – on loan from Preston – scoring five goals in a Shamrock Rovers victory over Cork City.

Siobhán and Orlaith McGrath, daughters of Galway hurling great ‘Hopper’, were recognised for scoring a combined 1-7 in Sarsfields’ All-Ireland camogie final win against Slaughtneil, while a soon-to-retire Barry Geraghty – less than one year on from a horror leg break at Aintree – got the verdict for a sensational Cheltenham Festival, capped off by Champ’s unlikely triumph in the RSA Chase.

Cricketers, Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie, got the first August award in recognition of Ireland’s remarkable one-day defeat of England, while Ricardo Dinanga – a teenage son of Congolese and Angolan parents – was recognised for his spectacular FAI Cup winner for Cork City against Longford.

Ciara Mageean would have commanded huge national interest in Tokyo had the Olympics gone ahead, but the disappointment of those postponed games could not slow her seemingly relentless climb to greater heights.

At a Diamond League meeting in Monaco, the Portaferry athlete shaved three seconds off Sonia O’Sullivan’s 27-year-old Irish 1,000 metres record. The previous month in Berne, she’d become the first Irish woman to run a sub-two minute 800 metres. As holder of the Irish mile and 1,500 metre records too, it’s fair to say that the trajectory of Mageean’s career just now is one of the most compelling on the national radar.

The aforementioned Bennett dominated our attention in September, winning no fewer than three weekly awards for his heroics in Le Tour. Award number one came on the back of becoming the first Irishman to wear that race’s coveted green points jersey since Seán Kelly in 1989. One week later, the 29-year-old was memorably emotional after a first ever stage victory in the great race, but he wasn’t finished there.

Incredibly, Bennett then capped an extraordinary three-week adventure by winning the final stage on the Champs-Élysées as he secured the overall green jersey prize. A joint winner with the Carrick man that week was another Tipp man, Bryan McLoughney, scorer of the spectacular last-minute goal that secured a first senior county hurling title for Kiladangan.

October started with recognition for two modern GAA superstars, David Clifford and Dean Rock recognised for their heroics in county final wins for East Kerry and Ballymun Kickhams respectively.

Tipp were back in the frame one week later in the shape of 18-year-old jockey, Joey Sheridan, for composure beyond his years aboard the Tony Mullins mount, Princess Zoe, in the Qatar Prix du Cadran at Longchamp. Dundalk goalkeeper, Gary Rogers, was also recognised for his Europa League penalty shootout heroics in Moldova.

Next up was the remarkable Sanita Puspure, a back-to-back European single sculls champion at 38, having considered retirement from rowing earlier in the season.

Dan Martin, a stage winner on the Vuelta a Espana, was joint winner with Katelynn Phelan the next week, before Bennett took his fourth award of an incredible season with a Vuelta stage win of his own.

The GAA championships now in full swing, inter-county heroes were very much to the fore in November, cousins Raymond and Thomas Galligan both recognised as Cavan charged to their first Ulster senior football title in 23 years.

Tony Kelly was all but unplayable for Clare hurlers too through this period, his 1-15 (1-7 from play) against Wexford in an All-Ireland quarter-final bringing his tally over three games to a scarcely believable 1-45 (62 per cent of Clare’s entire scores).

Mark Keane, just six weeks home from an AFL debut season with Collingwood, was recognised for his last-minute goal for Cork in one of the upsets of the GAA year against Kerry only to be then on the wrong end of Tipperary’s historic Munster Championship win which duly brought November recognition for their history-making captain, Sweeney.

But there were other standout winners that month too, not least Joseph O’Brien for Twilight Payment winning the famous Melbourne Cup (incredibly O’Brien’s second victory in the great race).

Recognition too for Saoirse Noonan, outstanding in different disciplines (for Cork and for Cork City) within just 24 hours.

December brought awards for Caoimhín Kelleher, flawless for Liverpool on his Champions League debut against Ajax, and for hurlers Stephen Bennett (1-10 for Waterford against Kilkenny in the All-Ireland semi-final) and Gearóid Hegarty (0-7 from play for Limerick in their subsequent final defeat of Waterford).

Cillian O’Connor’s new championship record of 4-9 (4-3 from play) for Mayo against Tipperary footballers in an All-Ireland football semi-final played in freezing fog then brought him a joint victory with Dundalk’s FAI Cup final hat-trick hero, Dave McMillan.

Denise Gaule was recognised for her 1-5 for Kilkenny in a high-intensity camogie final against Galway, while the final two awards of 2020 both went to Dublin footballers, Ciarán Kilkenny recognised for a Man-of-the-Match performance as the six-in-a-row was completed with victory against Mayo and, 24 hours later, Jennifer Dunne captaining the women’s team to their fourth consecutive title, beating Cork in the final.

Covid had played havoc with the sports year, but we still had our heroes. And in recognition of those heroes, we still intend to have our Sportstar 2020 awards.