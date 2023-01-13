Paul McGrath will always be ageless for those lucky enough to witness him in his pomp. But in our hearts, he will forever be a son, a brother, a friend too

Paul McGrath of Republic of Ireland tackles Giuseppe Signori of Italy during the FIFA World Cup 1994 Group E clash at Giants Stadium in New Jersey. Photo: David Maher/Sportsfile

Alex Ferguson speaks of “an athleticism that was musical”; Kevin Moran remembers a player “who never knew or understood how good he actually was.”

Ron Atkinson likened him to John Charles, “the best centre-half I’ve ever seen”.

For a decade and a half, Paul McGrath’s glory was the simple re-assurance his presence delivered to teams at the highest level of professional football. Played out of position at the 1990 World Cup, he was named by TV pundits in a best 11 of that tournament.

“That told you how good a player he was,” reflected Mick McCarthy.

Maybe the lie of how we write about our sporting heroes is that they become somehow nerveless, impregnable, removed by their gift from everyday anxieties and tensions.

Most of us, accordingly, have no real understanding of how it feels to carry the weight of often momentous public expectation into the great arenas.

​Sportsmen and women find almost inanimate status in our worlds. We imagine them only as certain and emboldened on the big days when, quite often, they feel neither of those things.

Read More

McGrath in a sense challenged that stereotype.

In his prime, he was a paradox, vulnerable and invulnerable in equal measure. Perhaps the greatest footballer ever to wear an Irish shirt, yet – on so many levels – one of the least confident too.

In his 2006 book, ‘Back from the Brink’, he is brutally candid about the contradictions of his time as a footballer.

“The football never frightened me. Life beyond was the problem” he reflects.

Accordingly, the 29-year-old Aston Villa recruited from Manchester United in August of 1989 for £425,000 was a troubled, hopelessly compromised figure with chronic knee problems and a history of alcohol abuse that his new manager, Graham Taylor, admitted subsequently took him by surprise.

The feeling at United had been that McGrath might have, at best, two more years as a professional in his legs. “My biggest fear was what was going to happen to the boy himself,” Ferguson would subsequently explain to this writer.

Initially, United proposed immediate retirement as the most sensible option for McGrath, one with which would come a £100,000 insurance pay-out. It was mightily tempting, but Paul’s professional pride persuaded him to reject it.

The rest is extraordinary history.

He would be named Villa’s ‘Player of the Year’ for the next four seasons and, in ’93, be crowned the ‘PFA Players’ Player of the Year’, an accolade afforded only two other Republic of Ireland players – Liam Brady and Roy Keane – in history.

To this day, his performance in Ireland’s opening game at the ’94 World Cup (against Italy in Giants Stadium) is celebrated as a small miracle of human defiance.

This, after all, was an Italian side peopled by gods of the European game like Paolo Maldini, Franco Baresi, Roberto Donadoni, Roberto Baggio and Giuseppe Signori, a side that would recover from that loss to reach the subsequent final against Brazil.

McGrath arrived at that World Cup hugely compromised by a virus in his shoulder, leaving his left arm virtually un-usable. In any pictures from that day, it can be seen hanging lifeless by his side, a snapped branch on a tree.

But then so much of his career proved indifferent to normal rationalisations.

Essentially, Paul had no business playing, yet he was imperious, defiant. Down in the mixed-zone afterwards, an Italian player – Lorenzo Minotti – shrugged a mite incredulously at what he’d just witnessed. “Today we faced a stone wall!” he said flatly.

“This man McGrath was unbreakable.”

Afterwards, Paul sat alone on a silver Mercedes bus outside Meadowlands Racetrack as team-mates and staff flooded in to celebrate with supporters, ballads roaring, beer flowing. He could not join them because the weight of temptation would simply be too strong.

That was McGrath’s world, still is in some respects. All ruthlessness left on the field.

Perhaps his old Villa boss, Taylor, put it best. “Paul wanted to be one of the best players in the world, but to be able to walk down O’Connell Street in Dublin unrecognised by anyone,” he said.

It the mind’s eye, Paul McGrath will always be somehow ageless for those of us lucky enough to witness him in his pomp. But in our hearts, he will forever be a son, a brother, a friend too.

He has been unflinchingly open about his troubles with alcohol and tranquilisers and a fundamental absence of self-confidence that, to this day, seems impossible to reconcile with a truly regal football presence. Much of that, undeniably, can trace its roots to a fatherless childhood of orphanages and the casual racism of 1970s and ’80s Ireland.

But that candour has, if anything, simply added to the national affection for a man who can legitimately be labelled Ireland’s best-loved sportsman.

It is our pleasure and privilege in the Irish Independent to name him this year’s Hall of Fame winner.